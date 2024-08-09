Commuter chaos as trespasser sees London's train and tube networks grind to a halt at rush hour

LONDON- JUNE 26, 2024: Marylebone Train Station, a central London railway terminus connecting the National Rail Network and the London Underground. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The rail network has been thrown into chaos at the height of rush hour after a trespasser saw London's rail network grind to a halt.

Commuters were treated to a morning of chaos on Friday morning after a person was spotted on tracks near Willesden Green Station, north London.

Rush-hour train journeys were made all the more painful after a trespasser paralysed services, as a host of tube lines - including the Bakerloo, District and DLR - were brought to a standstill following signal failures.

The trespasser saw all Metropolitan Line service suspended between Wembley Park to Aldgate stations.

Meanwhile. Chiltern Railways cancelled all services in and out Marylebone Station due to the trespasser on tracks at Willesden Green in North West London.

It comes just days after a lack of toilets on the Elizabeth line was blamed for stranded passengers attempting to evacuate a train at Paddington last year.

LONDON- APRIL 4th, 2024: Willesden Green Station in Brent suburb, north west London. Picture: Alamy

It also saw the Jubilee line suspended between West Hampstead and Wembley Park - key commuter interchanges.

One commuter posted to X: "Try to go into work. Met and Jubilee suspended due to a 'trespasser' on the track at Willesden Green. Very long.'Another added: 'Good start. Been chucked off at West Ruislip. Line blocked at Willesden Green.

While another commuter wrote: "Try to go into work. Met and Jubilee suspended due to a 'trespasser' on the track at Willesden Green. Very long."

While another added: "Good start. Been chucked off at West Ruislip. Line blocked at Willesden Green."

It's chaos that has seen commuters up in arms amid ongoing disruption across the network, with another social media user noting the journey had "cost me £25 to get to work as there's no trains at all".

London England,UK,Lambeth South Bank,Waterloo Station,trains,railway,train shed,Underground Station train Tube entrance,National Rail network central. Picture: Alamy

Disruption was seen across the network on Friday morning, with Docklands Light Railway (DLR) completely suspended due to a signal failure in Poplar.

It comes as the Bakerloo line had services between Elephant and Castle and Queen's Park suspended because of another signal failure at Charing Cross.