Commuters face travel chaos on Piccadilly line after leaf fall damages ageing trains

19 December 2024, 10:19

Commuters and passengers wait for a London Underground tube at a station amid delays on the Piccadilly Line. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Commuters facing travel chaos on the Piccadilly line have been told delays and suspended services are a result of heavy leaf fall.

Services on the line between Uxbridge and Rayners Lane are set to remain suspended until mid-January while Transport for London (TfL) fixes damage to the wheels of its ageing fleet.

There is a shortage of trains and severe delays after the “wrong kind of leaves” were scattered across the tracks, TfL has said.

Trains will continue running around every 15 minutes until mid-January, it added.

A spokesperson said: "We employ a robust action plan every year to minimise the impact of leaf fall on our network which includes intensive trackside vegetation clearance and running specialist engineering trains along affected sections.

"However, high volumes of leaves can make the track slippery and increase the risk of damage to train wheels, which is why we sometimes must introduce part-suspensions at this time of year, depending on weather conditions."

Piccadilly line trains will run around every 15 minutes until mid-January. Picture: Getty

The issue was first sparked by storms in November, which blew leaves onto the tracks of its 50-year-old fleet, sparking skid and wheel damage.

It comes as the first new trains are poised to enter the service in 2025 as part of a £1.5 billion plan.

A total of 94 air-conditioned “deep level” trains are set to be introduced by 2028.

They are being produced by technology giant Siemens, which will also give commuters more headroom.

The total launch of the new models was scheduled for 2027, but cash-flow concerns prompted TfL to request a delay in the full launch.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced last weeK that Tube fares will rise nearly 5% in 2025 on some lines and rail services.

It comes after the government wrote to Khan following its October Budget to warn it expected TfL Tube and rail fares to rise in line with national fares so it can invest in major infrastructure projects. Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh made fare hikes a condition of the £485 million funding settlement that TfL got from the government.

Khan said in a statement: “Following the Government’s budget, ministers made clear that to secure national funding for key transport projects in the future, TfL Tube and rail fares would need to increase in line with national rail fares.

“Vital national government funding will allow us to progress exciting future projects, such as Superloop 2 and more upgrades to the Tube network, as we continue building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”

