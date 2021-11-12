Climate activists 'disarm' luxury cars in Glasgow by deflating their tyres as COP26 nears its end

Climate protestors deflated the tyres of around 60 SUVs. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Climate activists have deflated tyres on cars parked in Glasgow and left "climate violation" flyers on windscreens to raise awareness about carbon emissions.

Around 60 "gas-guzzling luxury cars" - 4x4s - parked in the west end of Glasgow had their tyres deflated by climate group Tyred of SUVs.

Activists also placed flyers on the windscreens that read: "Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rises in the last decade.

"This is why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tyres."

It added: "Action is required from you: Go small. Go public transport."

Some motorists hit by the action on Thursday took to social media to air their frustration.

Victoria Young tweeted: "To the idiots who did this to my car as I'm trying to get to Paisley High Court this morning, did it ever occur to you that the driver might have to use their vehicle in an emergency? It's being reported to @PoliceScotland."

Tyred of SUVs said that no tyres were damaged in the action.

A spokesperson for Tyred of SUVs said: "If 4x4 drivers were a nation, they'd be the 7th biggest polluters on the planet (Source: International Energy Agency).

"If the 1% won't take responsibility for the climate destruction they wreak, we'll make them."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are aware of these incidents and there will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents."