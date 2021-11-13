Breaking News

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks

COP26 has agreed a new climate deal. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The crucial COP26 climate talks have agreed a deal to get countries to strengthen their emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year in a bid to limit dangerous global warming.

The new global climate deal was agreed on Saturday evening - more than 24 hours after the official finishing time of the conference.

It follows two weeks of discussions and will accelerate efforts toward phasing down unabated coal and phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

The Glasgow Pact was watered down at the last minute - following a push by India and China - from escalating the "phase out" of unabated coal, to "phase down", prompting angry responses from European and vulnerable countries.

But it is the first explicit mentions of fossil fuels in a UN climate agreement.

The deal aims to keep limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels "alive" or within reach, in the face of a huge gap between the action countries are taking and what is needed to meet the goal.

At an afternoon plenary on Friday, countries set out their views on the latest drafts of the agreements, which had been published earlier in the day.

Two major issues of concern were financial support for poorer countries in efforts to adapt to climate change and the phasing out of "unabated coal and subsidies for inefficient fossil fuels".

The draft appeared to have weakened its push to curb fossil fuels, instead focusing on "rapidly scaling up clean power".

There were also warnings that limiting temperature rises to 1.5C - a deal set in place as part of the Paris Agreement - was a "matter of life and death".

Scientists have said that global emissions need to be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030, reaching net zero by 2050.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The climate crisis is the biggest challenge facing our world and it is clear that we cannot afford further delay.

"While I welcome any progress, this agreement simply doesn't meet the scale of the challenge.

"Countries on the front line of the climate crisis deserve to have the urgent issue of loss and damage addressed and there is much still to be done to keep the hope of 1.5C alive.

"So, as leaders return home from Cop26, it is vital those nations who have it in their power to help reverse our planet's decline join those of us committed to doing so to give our world its best chance of survival."

