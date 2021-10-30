Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26

The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Greta Thunberg has arrived in Glasgow ahead of the COP26 summit, as world leaders prepare to discuss the climate crisis.

The 18-year-old Swedish activist arrived at Glasgow Central station on Saturday evening, having taken a train from London Euston.

After leaving the train, she was surrounded by police and other activists as she made her way around the station.

The international conference begins formally on Sunday, with a summit of 120 dignitaries and heads of state starting the following day.

Ms Thunberg travelled to Scotland after she took part in a demonstration outside a bank in London on Friday.

She was mobbed by other climate change activists at the protest outside the Standard Chartered headquarters, as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels.

Ms Thunberg is expected to take part in other demonstrations during the two-week summit in Glasgow.

There will be a march through the city on November 5, organised by Fridays for Future Scotland - the Scottish branch of the movement inspired by her activism.

She is also expected to speak at a rally taking place on Saturday hosted by the COP26 Coalition.

Climate protests have already begun in Glasgow, with thousands of activists marching through the city on Saturday.

Members of Ocean Rebellion lay motionless entangled in netting and litter near the Clyde in Glasgow, whilst members of Extinction Rebellion Faith, artists and other pilgrimage groups who have walked thousands of miles to Scotland's largest city joined each other in a procession through the city centre.

The event was said to be an "opening ceremony" to a series of actions being planned in Glasgow, around the UK and the world during the United Nations climate change convention.