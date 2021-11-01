'Significant milestone': World leaders to sign pledge to save earth's forests

1 November 2021, 22:30

Boris Johnson's government has said world leaders will commit to protecting and restoring the earth's forests
Boris Johnson's government has said world leaders will commit to protecting and restoring the earth's forests. Picture: Alamy

More than 100 world leaders will sign up to a landmark agreement to protect and restore the earth's forests, the UK government has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the second day of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow on Tuesday, leaders covering 85% of the world's forests will commit to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

Downing Street said the pledges were backed by £8.75 billion of public funding with a further £5.3 billion in private investment.

The commitment, to be formally announced at an event convened by Boris Johnson, has been welcomed by campaigners and experts, in particular the recognition of the role of indigenous people in protecting forests.

But there were warnings that commitments needed to be delivered on, and standing forests must be protected, as well as there being a focus on restoring forests.

Prime minister Mr Johnson said it would support the COP26 goal of restricting global warming to 1.5C through the absorption of carbon emissions by forests.

"These great teeming ecosystems – these cathedrals of nature – are the lungs of our planet," he is expected to tell the event.

"Forests support communities, livelihoods and food supply, and absorb the carbon we pump into the atmosphere. They are essential to our very survival.

Read more: Queen tells COP26 leaders 'we're doing this not for us but for our children'

Read more: India says it will only aim for net zero by 2070 in major blow to Boris Johnson

"With today's unprecedented pledges, we will have a chance to end humanity's long history as nature's conqueror, and instead become its custodian."

The land covered by the agreement spans the northern forests of Canada and Russia to the tropical rain forests of Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – an area of more than 13 million square miles.

The UK is committing £1.5 billion over five years to support the forests pledge, including £350 million for tropical forests in Indonesia and £200 million for the Leaf Coalition.

Britain is also contributing £200 million to a new £1.1 billion international fund to protect the Congo Basin.

Professor Simon Lewis, professor of global change science at University College London, said tackling deforestation is an essential component of keeping global warming below 1.5C.

"It is good news to have a political commitment to end deforestation from so many countries, and significant funding to move forward on that journey," adding that it was particularly welcome that indigenous peoples are finally being acknowledged as key protectors of forests.

"However, the real challenge is not in making the announcements, but in delivering synergistic and interlocking policies and actions that really do drive down deforestation globally.

"Careful monitoring of the delivery of each initiative is essential for success," he said.

Roberto Waack, Brazilian business leader and biologist and visiting fellow at international affairs think tank Chatham House, said: "The deal is a significant milestone on the road to protecting our precious forests and tackling the climate crisis.

"The deal combines action to stop deforestation with support for indigenous peoples who are the forest's staunchest defenders. It also includes action to establish stronger sustainable forest economies.

"Today we celebrate - tomorrow we will start pressing for the deal to be delivered."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
France has postponed the fishing sanctions it planned to introduce from Tuesday.

UK welcomes France u-turn on fishing sanctions for British trawlers

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

Breaking
Poultry and wild birds have been affected

Bird flu discovered in poultry as authorities impose 'control zone'

The Queen made a virtual speech at COP26.

Queen tells Cop26 leaders 'we're doing this not for us but for our children'

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Teen jailed for 24 years after attacking school pupil with double-barrelled shotgun

Fuller denies murdering two women in 1987

Double murder-accused electrician 'sexually assaulted dead bodies in mortuaries'

India is the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide.

Cop26: India says it will only aim for net zero by 2070 in major blow to Boris Johnson

Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, today

'Whatever the f*** they're doing': Greta Thunberg in foul-mouthed rant at COP26 leaders

The bus was set alight by masked men on Monday morning

Masked men hijack bus and set it alight in Northern Ireland in attack linked to Brexit

Joe Biden was filmed shutting his eyes during a Cop26 speech

Joe Biden caught 'taking micro nap' as he listens to Cop26 speeches

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

There was "consistently lower" rate of death from coronavirus among vaccinated people

Unvaccinated people 32 times more likely to die with Covid-19, study suggests

Firefighters at the scene of the collision today

Salisbury train crash: Driver sustained life-changing injuries, police say

COP26 Summit - Day Two

Humanity is already in trouble, Sir David Attenborough warns world leaders at COP26

Vax has been named the word of the year.

'Vax' declared word of the year by Oxford English Dictionary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has delivered his speech at the opening ceremony at COP26.

PM lists three cities that could be lost if no climate action is taken
Boris Johnson greets Joe Biden at COP26

Watch again: PM urges world leaders to tackle ‘doomsday device’ of climate change
Elon Musk has said on Twitter that he is ready to sell billions of dollars of Tesla shares

Musk: I'll sell $6bn of Tesla shares if UN shows how cash can 'solve world hunger'
The revellers dressed staged a mock Insulate Britain protest

Party-goers 'terrify' Londoners as they dress up as Insulate Britain protesters on Halloween
LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch and drink spiking campaigner Rose Stokes.

'Terrifying': LBC joins spiking victims on London night out as reports surge
Disruptive protest groups such as Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion are "not heroes", claims Liz Truss.

Truss: Insulate Britain are not heroes and give environmentalism 'a bad name'
More than 60 books and articles are said to be featured on the list

Civil servants handed reading list to help them 'confront their privilege'
Paul O'Dwyer was pronounced dead on the banks of the Cleddau river.

Tributes paid to ex-soldier who lost his life trying to save paddleboarders
Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has stepped down from his role following an inquiry into his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays boss Jes Staley quits after inquiry into links with Jeffrey Epstein
The post-Brexit fishing licences dispute continues between France and the UK.

Fishing row: France will toughen port and border checks unless UK makes 'significant move'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police