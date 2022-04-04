Breaking News

Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89

Actress Jennifer Wilson has died aged 89. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

Actress Jennifer Wilson, known for her roles in Coronation Street and Doctors, has died aged 89.

A family friend of the star shared that she had sadly died at her home in France at the age of 89.

The cause of death is not yet known.

The actress rose to fame after her performance in the award-winning A Man Of Our Times led, which led to a role in The Brothers, in which she played Jennifer Kingsley-Hammond for seven years.

Ms Wilson became a household name after appearing as Mrs Bradbury in Coronation Street and Lily Compton in Casualty.

Paying tribute to the actor, a close friend wrote: "Farewell my lovely friend Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in Cannes aged 89.

"Jenny was a Shakesperean starlet before finding success in TV, most notably as Jennifer Kingsley in The Brothers.

"I shall remember the balmy hot nights in Cannes we shared together and the laughs."

The actress also notably played Detective Sergeant Helen Webb in the first series of ITV's Special Branch in 1969.

Jennifer last appeared on TV back in 2015 in an episode of Doctors taking on the role of Nancy Milne.