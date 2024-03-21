Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien 'caught in the middle of brawl with teenage girls outside her home'

By Kit Heren

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has been seen in the middle of a brawl between two teenage girls outside her house.

O'Brien, 40, is said to have tried to break up the fight outside her property in an affluent Manchester suburb on Friday night - but ended up trading blows with the two teenagers.

She also had her hair pulled and took some hits herself.

O'Brien, who plays Sarah Barlow on the beloved soap, rushed out of her home in Bramhall to tell the two teenagers to stop fighting, before becoming involved herself.

"Tina came out to break things up — but ended up joining in," a source told the Sun. "At one point, it ended up three-on-one with Tina and two girls against this other lass.

“She was throwing punches and also took a few blows herself."

They added: "Watching her on Coronation Street, you wouldn’t think in a million years she’d get involved in something like this, especially in such a public place."

O'Brien joined the long-running soap when she was 16 in 1999, before leaving the show eight years later.

She acted in several British television shows, as well as appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

O'Brien returned to Coronation Street in 2015, reprising her earlier role as Sarah Barlow.

She is married to personal trainer Adam Crofts, with whom she has one son. She has a daughter from a previous relationship with former fellow Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

O'Brien is said to have been left disturbed by the recent incident.

A spokesperson for the actress said: “Tina was the victim of an unprovoked incident outside her home which she has reported to the police.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are investigating reports of an assault in Stockport between 8pm and 9pm on 15 March."