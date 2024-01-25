Coronation Street legend 'faces bankruptcy' after being hit with 'mystery tax bill' aged 91

25 January 2024, 23:13

Bill Roache is under threat of bankruptcy for a second time
Bill Roache is under threat of bankruptcy for a second time. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Coronation Street legend Bill Roache, who has played Ken Barlow for more than sixty years, is facing bankruptcy for a second time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Roache, 91, has been formally petitioned over tax arrears by HMRC, The Sun reports.

The actor was previously made bankrupt in 1999 and faces the same situation once again after papers were lodged against him at London's High Court on Tuesday.

His full name is listed as the "debtor", with HMRC acting as "the petitioner".

Bill Roache
Bill Roache. Picture: Alamy

At this stage, the actor will conduct his own defence, it is understood.

A spokesperson for Coronation Street said: "We're really sorry to hear of Bill's financial situation.

"Bill has an ongoing contract with Coronation Street and remains a much-loved member of the cast."

HMRC said: "We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts, and do everything we can to help those who engage with us to get out of debt.

"We only petition for bankruptcy as a last resort."

The actor has declined to comment.

