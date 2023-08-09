Coronation Street actor appears to hit out at former co-star Catherine Tyldesley over 'cakegate' row

9 August 2023, 15:05

Daniel Brocklebank appeared to make a subtle dig at Catherine Tyldesley
Daniel Brocklebank appeared to make a subtle dig at Catherine Tyldesley. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Emma Soteriou

A Coronation Street actor appears to have hit out at his former co-star Catherine Tyldesley over a 'cakegate' row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Brocklebank, 43, who plays vicar Billy Mayhew on the soap posted a cryptic message appearing to reference 'cakegate' on X - formerly Twitter.

It comes after Catherine Tyldesley came under fire when The Three Birds Bakery revealed her representatives had reached out in a bid to get free cake for her birthday celebrations in return for "exposure". The actress denied having any knowledge of the interaction.

Rebecca Severs, from Keighley, who founded the bakery, initially shared a Facebook post with a screenshot of an email exchange between the bakery and the PR company which represented an unidentified 'well-known' celebrity.

The PR company asked for a cake for a 40th birthday party in September as well as 100 cupcakes and an extra smaller birthday cake for her husband.

Read more: 'It was just a bit of fun!': Baker in 'free cake' storm reveals business is booming after run-in with Corrie star

Read more: Baker in ‘free cake’ row shares pic of ‘camp’ dessert after Catherine Tyldesley accused her of ‘craving exposure’

Brocklebank appeared to reference the incident in a post saying: "Support small, family run, local businesses & restaurants as much as possible."

Others commented in agreement saying: "Totally agree- use them or lose them. Bit like cash!"

A second person said: "I agree… it’s the small little bars and Cafes that need us…"

Ms Severs saw a surge in business after the cake storm, despite Tyldesley hitting back saying the claims were "utterly bizarre".

Her initial post read: "This poor celebrity apparently can't afford to pay people for their products and services.

"Spare a thought! What happened to women supporting women."

She shared screenshots of her response saying: "Unfortunately, as my mortgage provider doesn't take payment 'in the form of promotion on their socials', and my staff can't feed their kids with exposure on Instagram, I'll have to decline your very generous offer."

The email Rebecca received.
The email Rebecca received. Picture: Facebook

The actress was later revealed to be Tyldesley, who said: “Utterly bizarre. I don't really know what to say. I mean I hope the cake lady got the exposure she was craving.

“Cake gate! WHAT!

“So I had no idea those emails were being sent. I'm not working with the lovely Ok magazine on anything that I'm aware of and NVRLND are an amazing company.

“They've supplied me with performers in the past. They're insane and they've been completely misrepresented in this matter.”

Days after, the bakery was threatened with legal action due to "encouraging defamation" of the business which sent the email.

Ms Severs went on to write on her website about the importance of supporting small businesses following her viral story.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Europe Migration

41 dead in migrant shipwreck, according to survivors who set off from Tunisia

Nepal Sherpa Guide

Record-setting Sherpa guide sets new climbing goal for the world’s highest peaks

Breaking
At least two young men have been detained

Two detained as police descend on Oxford Street amid TikTok call for shoplifting rampage

Fire rages at a holiday home in the town of Wintzenheim

Nine dead in fire at holiday home for people with disabilities in France

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii

People in Hawaii flee into ocean as wildfires burn in popular tourist town

Smoke rises from the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiev Posad

Moscow factory explosion injures dozens as new drone attacks blamed on Ukraine

Police released these images after a man and woman left a pub without paying their hefty bill

Pair flee pub without paying £88 food and drink bill as police release CCTV

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan

Pakistani court seeks government response over Imran Khan’s appeal

Nicola Sturgeon is writing her 'deeply and personal' memoir

Nicola Sturgeon signs deal for 'deeply personal and revealing' autobiography after nine-way publishing bidding war

The Met said there will be more police in central London

Oxford Street stores brace for TikTok rampage amid threat of 'mass shoplifting' on central London shopping hub

Workers reinforce a dam at risk of bursting

Norway considers blowing up dam after heavy rain over Scandinavia causes floods

Protesters gather in front of the Embassy of Niger in Paris, in support of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger’s ousted president ‘running low on food’ under house arrest after coup

A British doctor, 40, was shot dead amid violence in Cape Town

British doctor, 40, shot dead in South Africa riot after taking wrong turn out of airport

The occupants of car which crashed killing three people had been drinking and inhaling nitrous oxide prior to the incident

Group trapped in Cardiff car crash that killed three 'had been drinking and inhaling laughing gas'

A portrait of William Shakespeare

Shakespeare plays restricted in Florida schools due to ‘sexual content’

Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Smith, former deputy headteacher at £20,000-a-year Thomas's prep school in Battersea, jailed for 12 years

'I'm not normal': Former deputy headteacher at Prince George's old school jailed for 12 years for online child sex abuse
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom in Tokyo

Honda profit doubles thanks to healthy global auto and motorcycle sales

A Russian multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location

Russia says two drones approaching Moscow were shot down overnight

Passengers will be affected on a number of dates throughout August

Thousands of passengers face holiday chaos as Gatwick Airport workers announce fresh strikes throughout August
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Misan Harriman have led calls for the sign to be taken down

Royal photographer and former footballer lead outcry at Surrey shop's 'racist' sign showing black men picking tobacco
The fire ripped through the holiday home in eastern France

Nine killed as fire rips through French holiday home for young disabled people

Tom Catton raised a beer to his beloved former pub the Crooked House

Ex-landlord toasts Crooked House after 'wonkiest' boozer is demolished as calls grow for it to be rebuilt brick-by-brick
Floods debris near a commercial office building in Beijing

Beijing flooding death toll rises to 33, with more still missing

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo has confessed to the killing of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga

YouTuber butchered surgeon and scattered his remains around Thai tourist hotspot in grisly sex murder
It's the end of summer

End of summer: Hopes of heatwave dampened as Met Office warns rain and thunderstorms to last into September

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen

William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' reflection
Meghan enjoyed a viewing of Barbie with friends as she celebrated her birthday

Meghan's Barbie birthday! Duchess enjoyed 'girl's night out' celebration while Harry stayed home with the children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit