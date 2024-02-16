Ex-Coronation Street star 'put on sex offenders list after drunkenly stripping naked on pub bar and terrorising customers'

Imogen Boorman. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Kit Heren

A former Coronation Street star has been put on the sex offenders register after drunkenly stripping naked in a pub and harassing fellow customers.

Imogen Boorman, 52, went on an alcohol-fuelled rampage at the Picture House in the Scottish town of Montrose last May.

Boorman, who had a recurring role on the soap in the 1990s, arrived at the pub at 10pm already drunk. Asked what she wanted to drink, she stayed silent. When the staff went to get help, she climbed behind the bar and began drinking from a whisky bottle, before spitting it out on the floor.

A man tried to stop her but Boorman, a mother of three, hit him four times in the face, the Courier reported.

She then took her clothes off, climbed on the bar, drank from the beer taps and sprayed fellow drinkers with a draft gun. She also simulated a sex act with the whisky bottle.

Boorman also forced the same man to touch her breasts, and got to her knees to try to pull his trousers down "in a sexual manner".

Imogen Boorman. Picture: Instagram

Boorman also rubbed a man's groin over his clothing.

She was eventually arrested when four police officers arrived at the pub, although she hit out at them.

Boorman admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and public indecency, and stealing alcohol.

Imogen Boorman. Picture: Instagram

She pleaded guilty to assault and sexual assault, as well as resisting police and assaulting an officer.

Boorman's solicitor said at Forfar Sheriff Cour that his client was "extremely embarrassed and remorseful."

Nick Markowski said the actress was now "doing well" and has a "working diagnosis of complex PTSD".

Imogen Boorman in Hellraiser. Picture: Alamy

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Boorman: "I can see you hung your head as that narrative was being read out.

"No doubt it tortures you to have to appear and listen to what was your behaviour back then."

Sentencing was deferred until April 2, and Boorman was added to the sex offenders register.

Boorman, originally from Kent, played the role of Vanessa Morgan in Coronation Street in 1992.

She has also appeared on Casualty and in Lovejoy. Boorman starred in the horror film Hellbound: Hellraiser II in 1988.

She previously admitted to having "a few scrapes with the law when my addiction to alcohol was getting the better of me".