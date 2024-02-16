Ex-Coronation Street star 'put on sex offenders list after drunkenly stripping naked on pub bar and terrorising customers'

16 February 2024, 08:54

Imogen Boorman
Imogen Boorman. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Kit Heren

A former Coronation Street star has been put on the sex offenders register after drunkenly stripping naked in a pub and harassing fellow customers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imogen Boorman, 52, went on an alcohol-fuelled rampage at the Picture House in the Scottish town of Montrose last May.

Boorman, who had a recurring role on the soap in the 1990s, arrived at the pub at 10pm already drunk. Asked what she wanted to drink, she stayed silent. When the staff went to get help, she climbed behind the bar and began drinking from a whisky bottle, before spitting it out on the floor.

A man tried to stop her but Boorman, a mother of three, hit him four times in the face, the Courier reported.

She then took her clothes off, climbed on the bar, drank from the beer taps and sprayed fellow drinkers with a draft gun. She also simulated a sex act with the whisky bottle.

Boorman also forced the same man to touch her breasts, and got to her knees to try to pull his trousers down "in a sexual manner".

Read more: Steve Wright’s brother says ‘he could have looked after himself better’ after star DJ’s ‘unexpected’ death

Read more: Russell Brand denies sexually assaulting woman on Arthur film set - claiming accuser has 'faulty memory of events'

Imogen Boorman
Imogen Boorman. Picture: Instagram

Boorman also rubbed a man's groin over his clothing.

She was eventually arrested when four police officers arrived at the pub, although she hit out at them.

Boorman admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and public indecency, and stealing alcohol.

Imogen Boorman
Imogen Boorman. Picture: Instagram

She pleaded guilty to assault and sexual assault, as well as resisting police and assaulting an officer.

Boorman's solicitor said at Forfar Sheriff Cour that his client was "extremely embarrassed and remorseful."

Nick Markowski said the actress was now "doing well" and has a "working diagnosis of complex PTSD".

Imogen Boorman in Hellraiser
Imogen Boorman in Hellraiser. Picture: Alamy

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Boorman: "I can see you hung your head as that narrative was being read out.

"No doubt it tortures you to have to appear and listen to what was your behaviour back then."

Sentencing was deferred until April 2, and Boorman was added to the sex offenders register.

Boorman, originally from Kent, played the role of Vanessa Morgan in Coronation Street in 1992.

She has also appeared on Casualty and in Lovejoy. Boorman starred in the horror film Hellbound: Hellraiser II in 1988.

She previously admitted to having "a few scrapes with the law when my addiction to alcohol was getting the better of me".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine to sign security deals with Germany and France

Paul McCartney

Get Back: Paul McCartney reunited with bass he played on string of Beatles hits, 52 years after it was stolen

Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect on trial in Germany accused of rape

Christian Brückner appeared in court in the northern city of Braunschweig, facing three allegations of rape and two of sexual abuse

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner seen for first time in four years as he faces rape charges in German court

New Labour MPs Damien Egan and Gen Kitchen

'They are not very good results': Tory chairman admits after double by-election drubbings as MPs call for tax cuts

Israeli helicopter

Four patients die as oxygen cut off during Israeli raid on hospital

Donald Trump

Verdict expected in fraud trial which could see Trump fined millions of dollars

The officer's wife Melissa Delaney was killed in the crash.

Heartbreak as officer on the way to the scene of a fatal crash discovers his wife is among the victims

Harry will speak to Will Reeve in a new interview for Good Morning America

Prince Harry to talk about 'his life with Meghan' and King Charles' cancer diagnosis in new interview

Xbox logo

Microsoft to make some Xbox exclusive games available on other consoles

Israel has launched a raid on a southern hospital

Gaza hospital in 'catastrophic' state after IDF raid to take terror suspects, as Biden urges Israel to protect civilians

Kennedy Littledike, 19, crashed her car in 2021but is now spreading positive messages to others

US teenager, 19, hung by her broken leg on power line after being thrown from her car in horror crash

Christian Brueckner's lawyer has said he thinks he can get an acquittal for the Madeleine McCann suspect.

Christian Brueckner’s lawyer pledges to clear Madeleine McCann prime suspect of rape charges and free him from jail

Labour won the two by-elections on Friday.

How did they vote? Full list of Wellingborough and Kingswood by-election results

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu rejects ‘international dictates’ on resolution with Palestinians

India Factory Fire

At least 11 dead as fire sweeps through New Delhi paint factory

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour has won the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections.

Rishi Sunak suffers double by-election nightmare as Labour overturn massive majorities in Wellingborough and Kingswood
Jeremy Hunt has shelved plans to cut income tax

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt 'shelves plans for 2p cut to income tax' after UK slips into recession
Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track
Labour has won the Kingswood by-election

Labour wins Kingswood as Rishi Sunak faces double by-election misery

Defiant Meghan and Harry have hit back.

'We won't be broken': Prince Harry and Meghan hit back at 'make or break' claims amid criticism over Sussex rebrand
Voting has finished in two by-elections

Polls close in Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections as Rishi Sunak faces double defeat
Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greece legalises same-sex civil marriage

Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of boy, 16, in Bristol

Biden

Russia has obtained a troubling emerging anti-satellite weapon, White House says

Space-based nuclear weapons in Vladimir Putin's hands could cause devastating 'electromagnetic pulses' wiping out satellites and leaving behind an 'environment of radiation', a space security expert has told LBC

How Russia could cause chaos with a space-based nuclear weapon, targeting satellites and releasing devastating radiation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched
Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit