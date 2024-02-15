Steve Wright’s brother says ‘he could have looked after himself better’ after star DJ’s ‘unexpected’ death

15 February 2024, 15:57

Steve Wright died aged 69 after an 'incident' at his London home
Steve Wright died aged 69 after an 'incident' at his London home. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Asher McShane

Steve Wright’s heartbroken brother has blamed the star DJ’s death on his lifestyle saying he ‘could have looked after himself better’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Laurence Wright, 65, shut down any suggestion the BBC’s decision to axe him in some way contributed to his death.

Laurence told MailOnline today: “He was aware that he could have looked after himself better, in his lifestyle choices. Obviously we all wish he had.

“It's like anyone who doesn't look after themselves over an extended period. The normal stuff - diet, nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress - he was a very stoic kind of guy as well so if he had something wrong with him and he had to go to have some treatment or go to the doctors, he wouldn't talk about it.”

His tendency for dining out at restaurants and his reluctance to address his ‘health issues’ were the main factors, said Wright's brother.

Wright was found dead at his home after paramedics were called to an "incident", the London Ambulance Service said.

The DJ was discovered at his Marylebone flat on Monday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old's "unexpected" death is not being treated as suspicious according to police.

In a statement, the London Ambulance Service said on Wednesday: "We were called at 10.07am on Monday 12 February to reports of an incident.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

A report is being prepared for a coroner.

Read more: Legendary DJ Steve Wright dies aged 69: Tributes flood in for broadcaster who enjoyed four-decade radio career

James O'Brien on Steve Wright

Wright presented on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for four decades and was on air as recently as Sunday, when a pre-recorded Valentine's special was played.

Radio presenters from across the airwaves paid warm tributes to him.

James O'Brien said he was for many the essence of "creative radio" and if he praised another presenter's work it was like receiving a "papal blessing".

"What he did on the radio was extraordinary," he said.

"Kenny Everett, what he did in the early days of of Capital, and later at Radio 1, pushed the envelope.

"Steve Wright picked up the envelope and used origami to turn it into a beautiful flower.

"I think he'd have quite liked that - it's a bit of a Partridge-y description."

Radio legend and Iain Dale pay tribute following DJ Steve Wright's passing at 69

Iain Dale said he had recently been called by Wright, who told him he had done a "great programme".

"Given Steve Wright's broadcasting heritage, as you can imagine, [it] meant quite a lot to me."

He added: "He was such a genuinely nice person... I wasn't an old friend, but he made me feel like one."

Wright's family announced his death on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright," they said.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

A man sat directly behind his fellow passenger on a nearly empty plane

Plane passenger’s anger after fellow traveller on near empty flight sits behind him even though most seats were free

