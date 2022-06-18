'We demand better': Thousands march in London calling for action on skyrocketing prices

18 June 2022, 14:15 | Updated: 18 June 2022, 15:18

By Sophie Barnett

Thousands of protesters marched through central London to demand action from the Government on the rising costs of living.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trade union leaders and workers are calling for a "better deal" for those struggling to pay their bills, with some families using candles to cook, parents skipping meals and the elderly riding buses all day to stay warm.

In a bid to urge the Government to go further to help those who are struggling, demonstrators came together and marched through the capital.

The crowds marched from Portland Place to Parliament Square at 12pm for a rally, with speakers including Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the TUC.

Banners reading "cut war not welfare", "nurses not nukes" and "end fuel poverty, insulate homes now" were carried through Parliament Square.

The march was organised by TUC, whose research suggests workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.

Read more: 'We must intervene' says ex-minister as Ofgem warns energy bills could rise by almost £1k

Read more: 'They can't just vanish': Boris defends 'draconian' plans to electronically tag migrants

One of those in the crowd was Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner who said she was "proud" to march together to "demand better".

Ben Robinson, 25, who works for a housing charity in Brixton, south London, said he has seen heartbreaking stories of families struggling to cope.

"We've got residents who are coming into our offices, who are choosing between feeding their own kids, not themselves, their own kids, and paying rent and heating, and that is just not a choice that anyone should have to face, you know, in the fourth biggest economy in the world," he said.

Protesters march through London.
Protesters march through London. Picture: Alamy
A sign during the TUC's protest.
A sign during the TUC's protest. Picture: Alamy

He said there is a "growing disparity between the very richest in society and the other 99% of people who just don't have enough to get by".

While Frankie Brown, a 24-year-old teacher, said children in her class are going to homes where they don't have enough to eat.

Protesters march through London.
Protesters march through London. Picture: Alamy

Loud music, including the songs 9 To 5, I Need A Dollar and Money, Money, Money were played through large speakers, with those gathered singing and dancing along.

The protest comes after Ofgem, the UK's energy regulator, warned the price cap will rise by almost £1,000 in October.

It follows an increase of £693 in April 2022, meaning prices have more than doubled in just over six months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Parents will be fined £120 for taking their child out of class without good reason.

All parents who take children on holiday in term-time to face £120 fine

Rain and storms are set to hit the UK this weekend after three days of hot weather.

Temperatures to plunge 15C as rain and storms hit UK after hottest day of the year

The "enormous luggage carpet" was pictured at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2.

Luggage chaos at Heathrow as passengers told they may not get bags back for 2 days

RMT has confirmed rail strikes will go ahead next week.

'Biggest rail strike in modern history' to go ahead after last-ditch pay talks fail

Priti Patel's year-long pilot has been slammed as being "draconian" but Boris Johnson said it will stop migrants "vanishing" into the country.

'They can't just vanish': Boris defends 'draconian' plans to electronically tag migrants

Harry and William still have a very strained relationship, it is believed.

William 'mourns' collapse of relationship with Harry as brothers reach 'rock bottom'

Nick Fletcher made the comments in a letter to schools in his constituency,

Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil.

Human remains found in Amazon belong to missing British journalist

Keir Starmer has pledged to resign if fined

Starmer sends back questionnaire over 'Beergate' as he promises to quit if fined

Boris Johnson has visited Kyiv again

Ben Wallace hits back at critics generating 'conspiracy b****cks' over PM's Ukraine trip

Pension reform

Millions face working longer due to state pension reform

Sadiq Khan threatened to block the Met's next commissioner if they aren't a reformer

'I'll block next Met boss from the job if they won't reform it' Khan tells Patel

Reeves was convicted of murdering his neighbours

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves found guilty of murdering neighbours after row over parking

An art teacher defended letting her students pose semi-naked for a class project

Sacked teacher who let children pose topless for class insists it's 'art'

NHS bosses apologise for saying eunuch is a gender

NHS apologises for claiming eunuch is a gender identity

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philadelphia-Firefighters-Trapped

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

Afghanistan

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Bangladesh Floods

Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Donald Trump lashes out at January 6 committee and teases 2024 run
Brazil Amazon

Human remains are those of British journalist Dom Phillips, say Brazilian police
Germany Scholz

It is necessary to keep talking to Putin, says German leader

CORRECTION Church Shooting

Man aged 71 held over Alabama church shooting that left three dead
France Obit Trintignant

French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

France Obit Trintignant

French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

France Heat Wave

Europe wilts under early heatwave from the Med to the North Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London