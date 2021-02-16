Breaking News

Covid-19: Four fined £10,000 after not declaring travel from red list countries

16 February 2021, 13:35 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 14:45

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Four people have been fined £10,000 for breaching Covid-19 rules after arriving at Birmingham Airport without declaring they had travelled from red list countries.

On the first day of the new restrictions, Birmingham Airport received six passengers who declared they had flown from red list countries but four were caught lying about where they had been.

Temporary assistant chief constable of West Midlands Police, Chris Todd, said: "Even by midday yesterday, on the first day of implementation, we had received six passengers who had declared travelling from a red list country and were taken to a quarantine hotel.

"We also had four passengers who were identified as having travelled from a red list country but hadn't declared it.

"There are some people who attempted to hide their routes but that's not worked out and they were identified and received £10,000 fines as a result."

Since Monday, people arriving in England from 33 virus hotspots have been required to go into quarantine.

Government guidance states that people arriving at UK airports must quarantine if they have been in a country at high risk of new Covid-19 variants in the previous 10 days.

Passengers have to pay £1,750 to stay in a government-designated hotel for 11 nights in an attempt to stop new mutations entering the UK.

It has also emerged that travellers face an additional £1,200 bill if they test positive for coronavirus on top of their original fee.

It will apply to guests required to extend their stay beyond the initial 11 nights due to a positive result.

Information about the £152 daily cost of longer stays was only published on the Government's website on Monday - after some guests had already checked in.

