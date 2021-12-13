Covid passes: No 10 keeping whether 'fully vaccinated' is two doses or three under review

By Patrick Grafton-Green

What is considered 'fully vaccinated' for a Covid pass will be kept under review, No 10 has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Monday that there were no plans currently to change this from two doses to three.

However, he added: "We'll need to keep that under review, in terms of what constitutes fully vaccinated."

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday under the Government’s Plan B rules.

This means proof of double vaccination or a negative test will be a requirement for access to certain venues like nightclubs.

Boris Johnson is facing what could be the largest rebellion of his premiership over the move, with about 70 Tory MPs reportedly against Plan B measures.

However, the PM’s spokesman insisted there were public health benefits to the Covid passes.

He said: "In terms of certification specifically, whilst we're still studying it (Omicron), we believe it is important."

Asked whether there was a behavioural aspect to encourage people to get their jabs, he said: "Well, that's certainly something we've seen in the past but the Plan B as a package, the aim of it is to buy time whilst we get more jabs in arms.

"But we do want to incentivise the public to get a vaccination or use our testing capability, because that will provide massive protection towards us."

It comes as the target for offering every adult a booster jab was brought forward by a month over what Mr Johnson described as fears of a "tidal wave of Omicron" that could cause "very many deaths".

In a public address on Sunday evening, he said scientists had discovered that two doses of a vaccine is "simply not enough" to prevent the spread of the new variant and that the NHS could be overwhelmed.

More than 40% of UK adults have already had a booster vaccination, with the latest figures from NHS England suggesting that there are about 17.4 million people in England who had a second dose at least three months ago, and are now eligible for a booster but have not had one yet.

Meanwhile, the UK Covid alert level has been raised to Level 4, up from Level 3, following a rapid increase in Omicron cases.

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the mutation, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 - a 65% increase from Saturday's total of 1,898.