Covid passes: No 10 keeping whether 'fully vaccinated' is two doses or three under review

13 December 2021, 15:22

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday
Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

What is considered 'fully vaccinated' for a Covid pass will be kept under review, No 10 has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Monday that there were no plans currently to change this from two doses to three.

However, he added: "We'll need to keep that under review, in terms of what constitutes fully vaccinated."

READ MORE: Home Covid tests unavailable and NHS jab booking system crashes amid new rules

READ MORE: At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday under the Government’s Plan B rules.

This means proof of double vaccination or a negative test will be a requirement for access to certain venues like nightclubs.

Boris Johnson is facing what could be the largest rebellion of his premiership over the move, with about 70 Tory MPs reportedly against Plan B measures.

However, the PM’s spokesman insisted there were public health benefits to the Covid passes.

He said: "In terms of certification specifically, whilst we're still studying it (Omicron), we believe it is important."

Asked whether there was a behavioural aspect to encourage people to get their jabs, he said: "Well, that's certainly something we've seen in the past but the Plan B as a package, the aim of it is to buy time whilst we get more jabs in arms.

"But we do want to incentivise the public to get a vaccination or use our testing capability, because that will provide massive protection towards us."

It comes as the target for offering every adult a booster jab was brought forward by a month over what Mr Johnson described as fears of a "tidal wave of Omicron" that could cause "very many deaths".

In a public address on Sunday evening, he said scientists had discovered that two doses of a vaccine is "simply not enough" to prevent the spread of the new variant and that the NHS could be overwhelmed.

More than 40% of UK adults have already had a booster vaccination, with the latest figures from NHS England suggesting that there are about 17.4 million people in England who had a second dose at least three months ago, and are now eligible for a booster but have not had one yet.

Meanwhile, the UK Covid alert level has been raised to Level 4, up from Level 3, following a rapid increase in Omicron cases.

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the mutation, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 - a 65% increase from Saturday's total of 1,898.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads

'No Covid variant has spread this fast': Fears Omicron helping infect 200,000 people daily

There have been problems with the supply of lateral flow tests, which are supposed to be freely available

Covid-19: Where can I order a lateral flow test?

Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'

Boris quiz: PM insists 'I certainly broke no rules' over 'the thing with the Zoom call'

The Karin Hoej capsized after the collision in the early hours of Monday

Two people feared dead after freight ships collide off coast of Sweden

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in central London.

At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

There are no lateral flow tests available days before they become essential for vaccine passports and testing contacts of Covid cases

Home Covid tests unavailable and NHS jab booking system crashes amid new rules

Activists hold up a banner at one of the incinerator entrances

Extinction Rebellion protesters descend on controversial north London incinerator

Sajid Javid has warned routine NHS appointments will be pushed back to rollout the boosters to all over 18 year olds.

Health Sec warns some NHS appointments will be dropped to meet tough new booster target

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from almost 70 Tory MPs over Covid passports

Daniel Morgan was the victim of an axe-murder in London in the 80s.

Family of axe-murder victim Daniel Morgan 'plan to sue Met Police'

Work from home guidance comes into force on Monday in England.

Work from home guidance reintroduced in England amid spiralling Omicron cases

Boris Johnson has been told to "fess up" by Labour

Labour tells PM to 'fess up' over whether he "lied to country" over No10 events

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Sajid Javid has urged people to get their booster jabs

Health Sec warns of 'race against Omicron' as booster jabs offered to all adults

Boris Johnson was set to speak after the Covid alert level rose

UK Covid alert level rises from three to four as Omicron spreads

Latest News

See more Latest News

Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

People protest in Khartoum in Sudan

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos

Swiss drop case linked to Saudi funds for ex-Spanish king

The front steps of a house which are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky

Thousands without heat or water after tornadoes kill dozens in US
Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong tycoon jailed over Tiananmen vigil

A woman running past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing

Former Alibaba employee warns going public causes victims ‘hurt’
Sweden Denmark ship collision

Two missing after freight ships collide off Sweden

Midwest Tornadoes

Dozens dead as tornadoes rip through US Midwest

G7 Summit

South African president tests positive for Covid-19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson
Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police