Udder chaos as pregnant cow lifted to safety by firefighters after falling into swimming pool

The cow was airlifted out of a swimming pool. Picture: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service

By Flaminia Luck

A pregnant cow who became stuck in a residential swimming pool has been hoisted to safety by firefighters.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ketco Avenue in Ketton, Rutland, on Monday after the pregnant heifer became trapped.

The team drained the pool and then lifted her to safety using a downer cow harness - a piece of equipment designed to protect her udders.

The cow was checked over by a vet after the ordeal.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson joked that she had "checked herself in for a spa day".

The post read: "Southern Station were called out to a residential swimming pool in Rutland where a pregnant heifer had checked herself in for a spa day! The only problem is, she couldn't check herself out...

"Blue Watch drained the pool and then lifted her to safety using a downer cow harness; a piece of equipment designed to protect her udders.

"Hopefully that will be her last swim of the season."