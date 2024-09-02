Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have been paid to Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, who has died aged 52 in “sudden and tragic circumstances".

In a statement posted to the band's Instagram, the band, formerly known as Crazy P****, announced the singer had passed away unexpectedly on August 30.

Taking to social media, her bandmates wrote: “We cannot believe the news ourselves and we know it will be the same for all of you. She gave us so much and we love her so much.

"Our hearts are broken. We need time to process that this has happened. Danielle lived a life driven by love, compassion, community and music.

Adding: "She lived the biggest of lives. We will miss her with all our hearts.”The Manchester-born musician joined Crazy P**** in 2002, before the band formally shortened their name to Crazy P in 2008.

The group rose to fame with their eclectic sound, which incorporated soul music, disco and house.

The band's latest appearance came as recently as August 25, where the group took to the stage at Lost Village festival in Lincolnshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The band were also due to play in Bristol yesterday, as part for Forwards Festival.

Paying tribute, German DJ Mousse T. wrote: "Oh nooooooo… my deepest condolences 🖤"

One follower wrote: "I’m so so so sorry guys. Danielle was a complete ball of light and love .. a force to be reckoned with and one of the most beautiful humans I’ve ever known"

Another fan added: "Our hearts are broken. Our beautiful Dani 💔"

The band's original line-up consisted of Chris Todd and Jim Baron at Nottingham University in 1995, before the group expanded to include Moore, bassist Tim Davies and percussionist Mav Kendricks.

Newcastle, UK - Electronic dance band Crazy P supporting Roisin Murphy at O2 City Hall, Newcastle on 14th Feb 2024. Photo credit Jill O'Donnell/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The band were signed to Manchester record label Paper Recordings, releasing singles including '24 Hours Psychedelic Freakout', 'A Nice Hot Bath With....' and more recently 'There's a Better Place' - which sampled Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory track 'Pure Imagination'.

Moore had previously spoken of how she had received “more than a few raised eyebrows” for not “settling down... but I know I’m so lucky with my life."

Adding: “Would I swap those travels and memories and music for anything? Would I f***!”

Recent years had seen the band's sound incorporate increasingly politicised lyricism, with Moore condemned self-serving politicians and celebrities alike.

Further tributes paid to the star include DJ and producer Mr Scruff, who wrote: "We can’t believe it."

Adding: "We love Dani and we love you.”