Urgent hunt launched for man on the loose with a crossbow as police share CCTV footage

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a crossbow-wielding man in London. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a man on the loose with a crossbow.

The Met Police released images of the crossbow-wielding runaway after a man reported being threatened in Tower Hamlets, east London.

The suspect approached a bystander between 12pm and 12.30pm on October 21 before becoming “verbally aggressive” and threatening with the weapon.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward as they investigate whether there may be any connection between this and two attacks in Shoreditch in March this year.

The man threatened someone in Tower Hamlets before making his escape. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Nikki Hardy, from Central East BCU, said: “Thankfully the victim in this case suffered no injuries but was understandably shaken by what happened.

“We are now releasing an image of a man we wish to speak to in connection with this incident. We would urge everyone to look at the photo and think about whether they recognise him or know where he may be.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 with reference 245/31OCT number.”

Information can also be provided completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes as police are urgently trying to find a man who has absconded from a mental health facility in east London last week.

Kanya Ntuli, 35, was last seen at at 7:18 on November 1 when he left Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford.He is described as a black man, 6ft tall, medium build and last known to be wearing a grey jacket, blue/green t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Ntuli has links to Hackney, Walthamstow, Chingford and the River Lea areas.

He has escaped the same facility before back in May 2012, according to a previous article.