Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence jailed for defrauding pensioners

Sammy Kimmence (L) with Dani Dyer during the 2019 Paul Strank Charity Gala. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Love Island star Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after scamming two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

The 25-year-old, of Rayleigh, Essex, conned the two "vulnerable" men between 2016 and 2018 into thinking that he would invest their money in horse-racing bets, when actually he would go on to spend it on his own debts, expensive clothes, hotels and restaurants.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud - totalling nearly £26,000 - against Peter Martin, of Havant, Hampshire, who died last year at the age of 91.

Kimmence also pleaded guilty to a fifth charge against 81-year-old Peter Haynes, from Okehampton, Devon, of £7,927.

Sentencing the defendant at Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge Timothy Mousley QC said the fraud had been an "abuse of trust", especially against Mr Martin who considered the scammer to be his friend.

Kimmence arriving at court ahead of his sentencing. Picture: Alamy

He added: "You didn't show any remorse immediately and I do not consider any remorse to be profound."

Prosecutor Michael Mason said the 25-year-old got to know his two victims while working in sales and administration - although with the title of senior trader - for a company called Equine Global Sports Limited, which would place bets on behalf of customers.

However, after the company went into liquidation, the Rayleigh resident pretended to work for another firm called S&S Trading Ltd and offered to continue making bets on behalf of the two pensioners.

Instead, he spent the money on paying off his overdraft, a hotel stay in Ibiza, restaurant bills and clothes, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Sammy Kimmence and Dani Dyer welcomed their first child together in January. Picture: Getty

Mr Mason said: "This is a very unpleasant fraud against two men who Mr Kimmence deliberately targeted.

"He targeted them because they were old, vulnerable and somewhat isolated. This wasn't something he migrated to, this was something he planned."

In a statement read to court, Mr Haynes, an aircraft engineer and RAF veteran, said: "All the savings I have accrued over my working life have been wiped out, my bank account shows zero, I am sick with worry."

Mr Mason said Kimmence had visited both of his victims and had persuaded Mr Martin to hand over his internet banking password and bank cards.

He said of Mr Martin: "He ceded financial control to Mr Kimmence, it's akin to the fox getting the keys to the chicken pen."

A statement made by Mr Martin said: "I have been left at times very stressed over money, having given thousands to Sammy who I thought was investing it for me."

Kimmence was sentenced to three-and-a-half years for defrauding the pensioners. Picture: Alamy

Craig Harris, defending Kimmence, said: "He was living above his means, he found himself surrounded by what he perceived to be the glitz and glamour of the City and financial services workers and they would take him out to Club 195, nightclubs, and well-regarded bar establishments.

"And when the time came for him to show willingness to engage in this type of frivolity, he did."

The court also heard that Kimmence would indulge in alcohol and cocaine.

Mr Harris said the defendant had saved up £10,000 to repay his victims and had been intending to train to become a quantity surveyor, having lost a job as a City trader because of the legal proceedings against him.

Simon Clark, CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor, said: "Kimmence acted despicably when he duped his former clients into believing that he had set up a new company with which they could safely invest their money."

Kimmence became a father with Ms Dyer following the birth of their son, Santiago, on 23 January this year.