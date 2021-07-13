Police officer assaulted while giving first aid to London Underground passenger

13 July 2021, 20:58

The police officer was assaulted at Camden Town station on Sunday
The police officer was assaulted at Camden Town station on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Two men have been arrested after a police officer was assaulted whilst giving first aid to a London Underground passenger.

The officer was giving emergency first aid to a member of the public who had fallen down the stairs at Camden Town station on Sunday, police said.

He was then approached by two men who struck him round the head, leaving him with fractures to his face and serious injuries to his shoulder and upper body.

The officer was discharged from hospital on Monday and is recovering at home.

British Transport Police said on Tuesday that two 22-year-old men from Wolverhampton had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and were being questioned in police custody.

Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said: "This is a pleasing development in our investigation into what was a shocking act of violence on an officer helping someone in need."

He urged anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to police to text 61016 or to call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21.

