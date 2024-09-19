Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reportedly offered multi-million dollar tell-all book deal following cheating scandal

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum arriving at the 88th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA, February 28, 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Dave Grohl's wife has reportedly been offered a multi-million dollar tell-all book deal after it was revealed her rockstar husband fathered a child outside of their marriage.

Jordyn Blum, 48, is believed to have been presented with a multimillion dollar book deal in the wake of her husband's cheating scandal.

The birth of the rockstars child was confirmed by 55-year-old Grohl in a social media post earlier this month.

Blum has been married to the Foo Fighter's frontman for 21-years, with the couple welcoming three children together: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

According to reports, the offer on the table comes from a subsidiary of publishing giant Simon & Schuster.

Los Angeles, Ca. 8th Feb, 2024. Dave Grohl (L) and Jordyn Blum arrive at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Pgsk/Media Punch/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

According to the Mail Online, the insider said the book deal would see Grohl's wife reveal how she has been "holding the marriage together" in recent years.

"Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," they said.

"If she decides to accept the offer, it will be an intimate look at her life with a rock ’n’ roll icon for over twenty years.

‘She’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the source is said to have added.

The Foo Fighters singer revealed news of the child's birth in the social post, with the musician explaining that he was looking to “regain” the trust of his wife and their three daughters going forward.

The statement posted to Instagram read: “I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

