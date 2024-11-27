Fresh referee scandal as David Coote accused of discussing yellow card before match, with betting probe launched

27 November 2024, 09:25

David Coote
David Coote. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Premier League has been rocked by a fresh refereeing scandal over claims that embattled official David Coote discussed a yellow card with a fan before a match.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Coote - who is already under investigation for apparently snorting a white powder and insulting Liverpool - is accused of discussing the prospect of booking then Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski with a supporter of the West Yorkshire club the day before a game in October 2019.

After the game - in which Alioski was booked - Coote is accused of saying: "I hope you backed as discussed."

The FA has launched an urgent investigation. Coote flatly denies the allegations.

He said in a statement: "I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations.

Read more: Premier League ref David Coote suspended after 'launching X-rated rant against Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp'

Read more: Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder

David Coote
David Coote. Picture: Alamy

"Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

"I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability."

An FA spokesperson said: "These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a -matter of urgency."

Coote was already under investigation by his employer, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the Football Association after footage emerged which appeared to show him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

European football's governing body UEFA has also appointed an ethics inspector to investigate a video, published by The Sun, purported to show Coote snorting white powder during last summer's Euros in Germany.A video surfaced that seemed to show Coote snorting the powder, apparently during Euro 2024, where he was officiating.

David Coote
David Coote. Picture: Getty

That video, published by the Sun, comes after Coote was suspended after two separate videos circulated on social media that appeared to show him launching a foul-mouthed tirade against Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

On the latest allegation, a PGMOL spokesperson said: "The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

"We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our Integrity Code of Conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis.

"PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that Code be proven.

"David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by the FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage."

David Coote
David Coote. Picture: Alamy

Coote, who is from Nottinghamshire, has been officiating in the Premier League since 2018 and is in the Select Group of 21 top referees.

He refereed the League Cup final in 2023.

Video emerged earlier this month of Coote appearing to call the former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp an "absolute c***".

He said that Klopp, who left Liverpool in the summer after nearly a decade at Anfield, "had a right f****** pop" at him after he refereed a game involving his side.

Coote, 42, also took aim at Liverpool itself, calling the club "s***".

David Coote
David Coote. Picture: Alamy

The PGMOL said when the first videos emerged that it was aware of them and was looking into the matter.

They said: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.

"PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."

In the video, Coote appears to say of Klopp: "C***, absolute c***.

David Coote
David Coote. Picture: Getty

"Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f****** pop at me.

“I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f****** arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him… my god, German c***. F*** me.”

