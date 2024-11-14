Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder

By Kit Heren

A referees body has said they are taking a video that appears to show Premier League ref David Coote snorting white powder very seriously.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A video surfaced that seemed to show Coote snorting the powder, apparently during Euro 2024, where he was officiating.

That video, published by the Sun, comes after Coote was suspended after two separate videos circulated on social media that appeared to show him launching a foul-mouthed tirade against Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Officials group the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in response to the white powder video: "We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

"David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage."

Read more: Minute's silence forced to end as football fans sing through tribute to protest British establishment 'hypocrisy'

Read more: 'We will not allow sporting events to be hijacked': UK government responds to Israeli warning after Amsterdam violence

Earlier this week, video emerged of Coote appearing to call the former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp an "absolute c***",

He said that Klopp, who left Liverpool in the summer after nearly a decade at Anfield, "had a right f****** pop" at him after he refereed a game involving his side.

Coote, 42, also took aim at Liverpool itself, calling the club "s***".

The video has spread on social media. It has not been confirmed if the footage is genuine yet, or when and where it was filmed.

The PGMOL said when the first videos emerged that it was aware of them and was looking into the matter.

They said: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.

"PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."

In the video, Coote appears to say of Klopp: "C***, absolute c***.

"Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f****** pop at me.

“I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f****** arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him… my god, German c***. F*** me.”

The Premier League has been blighted in recent years by unfounded accusations of bias aimed some referees by some clubs' fanbases.

Any indication of partiality on the part of a referee could fuel such suspicions further.

Coote, who is from Nottinghamshire, has been officiating in the Premier League since 2018 and is in the Select Group of 21 top referees.

He refereed the League Cup final in 2023.