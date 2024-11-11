'We will not allow sporting events to be hijacked': UK government responds to Israeli warning after Amsterdam violence

Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The UK government has it "not allow cultural and sporting events to be hijacked" after Israel warned its citizens to stay away from events in the country.

Netanyahu claims attacks on Israelis are being planned in the Netherlands, the UK, France and Belgium following clashes in Amsterdam last week.

Emergency measures were instituted in Amsterdam after Israeli football fans, who had been filmed destroying flags and chanting anti-arab songs, were targeted in "hit-and-run" attacks, which left five injured and 62 arrested.

Fans were attacked on the streets of Amsterdam on Thursday night, following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

In Amsterdam and the southern Amstelveen suburbs to its south police can conduct extra searches, and officials have instituted a temporary ban on protests and face coverings.Buildings that could be targeted by violent protesters will also be protected under the emergency measures.

In this image taken from video, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters walk toward police line, with police vans driving in the background, near the football stadium in Amsterdam. Picture: Alamy

The violence erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the football stadium, which was imposed by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema amid fears of clashes breaking out.

Israel's National Security Council on Sunday claimed pro-Palestinian groups were calling for further attacks on Israelis and Jews in multiple European cities - including in the UK - "under the pretense of demonstrations and protests".

A statement said: "In the past few days, there have been calls among pro-Palestinian/terrorist-supporter groups to harm Israelis and Jews, under the pretense of demonstrations and protests, taking advantage of mass gatherings (sports and cultural events) to maximize the damage and the media coverage.

"In addition, preparations to harm Israelis have been identified in several European cities, including Brussels (Belgium), major cities in the UK, Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Paris (France - around the upcoming match of the Israeli team on November 14)."

Israeli football fans attacked by mob in Amsterdam

In response, the UK Government said police and security services were working "to ensure the safety of every community in this country".

A Government spokesperson said: "There is no place for antisemitism on our streets and we will not allow cultural and sporting events to be hijacked by those who seek to promote hate.

"Those who push this poison - offline and online - will face the full force of the law.

"Police and the security services continue to work to ensure the safety of every community in this country."

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ms Halsema said the city is looking back at a "black night and a dark day".

Antisemitic "criminals" attacked Jewish visitors after the match, she said.

Men on scooters were seen searching for Maccabi supporters in a "hit-and-run".

She said there had been "no concrete threats before this match" but she had been told to take measures to ensure the event ran as "calmly as possible".

Dozens arrested at Dam Square in banned demonstration. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, 62 people were arrested, with 10 still in custody. The group includes adults and two minors.

Others arrested overnight were fined for either throwing fireworks or possessing a knife.

Emergency measures have since been put in place across the entire city.

A "risk area" has been imposed to allow police to carry out searches, with demonstrations and face coverings banned.

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said it was "extremely difficult" for his force to prevent the violence from happening.

Officers decided to "assemble" Maccabi supporters and "protect them" by taking them to hotels in coaches, he said.

Meanwhile, he said Maccabi supporters attacked a taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire.