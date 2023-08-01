Emotional David Hunter visits wife's grave in Cyprus for the first time after release from prison for her mercy-killing

By Kit Heren

A man who was jailed in Cyprus for killing his terminally ill wife has visited her grave for the first time after being released.

British expat David Hunter, 76, was released from prison on Monday after a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the manslaughter of Janice, his wife of 52 years.

He was released on time served, having already been in prison for 19 months awaiting trial.

Hunter went to his wife's grave for the first time on Tuesday, in a cemetery minutes from the couple's home in Tremithousa - a small village near the coastal resort town of Paphos.

Hunter could not find the grave at first and was guided to it by his lawyer Michael Polak of Justice Abroad, who represented him during his trial.

Carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and yellow flowers, he immediately knelt down by the grave and appeared to be silently shaking. He stayed at the site for around half an hour.

Mr Polak had told LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Monday that he would be visiting her grave.

Hunter was cleared of premeditated murder but found guilty of manslaughter by a three-judge panel.

Giving evidence in May, Hunter told the District Court in Paphos he would "never in a million years" have taken his wife's life unless she had asked him to, adding: "She wasn't just my wife, she was my best friend."

Hunter demonstrated to the court how he held his hands over her mouth and nose, and said he eventually decided to grant his wife's wish after she became "hysterical".

Hunter, from Ashington in Northumberland, said: "For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day.

"In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it."

Hunter told the court he tried to kill himself after his wife's death.

After his release, he said: "I'd like to say thank you to all the people who've donated to me, and especially my mates and my workmates. I don't know where I would be without them.

"When you work in a colliery, you're a family."I can't describe it. I'm sorry. I wish I could, I wish I could find words to describe it but I can't.

"When you're under pressure for two years, not knowing which way it's going to go."

Mr Polak said it was a surprise that Mr Hunter was released so early.

He told LBC on Monay: "He got a two-year sentence, and we were calculating how much longer he needed to stay in prison, and we thought that he was going to be released next month on the 18th of August."

He added that he was sitting in a cafe in the court building with Mr Hunter's family "and he appeared, free."

Mr Polak said: "He came up behind us which was quite a funny experience."So he’s been released, he’s free now, which is fantastic and everything we wanted from today.

"He’s elated to be out of prison. He was treated nicely in prison but to be in a block with so many other people at his age of course is quite difficult. He’s been there for around 19 months or so."

Mr Polak said one of the first things Mr Hunter did after being released was to go for a burger.

"I've taken him for a hamburger and he was very pleased about that," he said.