Davina McCall shows off her scar after brain tumour surgery as she gets haircut from her partner

22 December 2024, 14:43

She showed fans her scar during an Instagram livestream.
She showed fans her scar during an Instagram livestream. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Davina McCall has shown fans the scar she received from undergoing brain tumour surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 57-year-old TV presenter showed off the scar as she got her hair cut by her partner Michael Douglas.

Davina revealed earlier this month that she had an operation to remove a benign brain tumour - also known as a colloid cyst.

During an Instagram live on Saturday night, Davina explained the impact surgery had on her hair as her beau Douglas gave her a brand new look.

Speaking during the stream, Douglas said: “People think you've got really thick hair but it's actually quite thin.”

Shocked at his comment, Davina turned and said: What?!”

She explained her the scar impacted her hair as she got it cut.
She explained her the scar impacted her hair as she got it cut. Picture: Instagram

She went on to say: “I used to have lots of hair but I had babies.”

Showing fans her scar, she explained she “lost a big chunk” of her hair during her procedure.

“It's all healed, it's a bit crusty,” she added.

The presenter took to Instagram last month following her discharge from hospital.

In an Instagram post, the television star emotionally explained the recovery that lies ahead following a "mad" time."

My short-term memory is a bit remiss," she said.

"But that is something I can work on, so I'm really happy about that. I'm writing everything down, to keep myself feeling safe."

"It's just really nice to be back home, I'm on the other side."

Davina underwent surgery on a brain tumor last month.
Davina underwent surgery on a brain tumor last month. Picture: Instagram

It comes as McCall's partner, Michael Douglas, revealed the 57-year-old had "made an enormous leap forward" in the hours after surgery.

Thanking her mum and surgeon as part of the update, the star said she was now "feeling much better".

"Had a great nights sleep in my own bed . Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it," she captioned the post."

Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you.

"Thank you Sydney, sarah , and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

After first sharing the diagnosis earlier this month, the star revealed her chances of having the tumour were "three in a million."

She explained she had discovered the tumour several months ago following a complimentary health scan in return for a menopause talk.

