London couple in luxury flats 'walked over a collapsed Deliveroo rider to complain about a missing item'

24 February 2023, 20:08 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 21:02

Mohamed collapsed while delivering Thai food
Mohamed collapsed while delivering Thai food. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A couple walked over a Deliveroo rider who had collapsed while taking them their food on Thursday, in a shocking act of callousness captured on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The appalling incident took place in Alie Street in Aldgate, in the City of London, at about 10.30pm on Thursday.

The delivery rider, identified only as Mohamed, collapsed in the foyer of a block of luxury flats while delivering Thai food to a couple.

Several people rushed to his aid and called an ambulance, while his rider app kept sending him messages, which may have been from the people he was delivering to.

They came down and took their food and went back to their room while passers-by continued to tend to Mohamed and made contact with his family.

Mohamed was taken to hospital
Mohamed was taken to hospital. Picture: Twitter

One of those people happened to be James Farrar, general secretary of the app drivers and couriers union.

The couple later came down and tried to complain about their order missing an item.

Mr Farrar later told LBC: "They came back, and said something wasn’t right [with the order].

"We said 'look, do you see him there?' They said 'Oh, yeah, yeah yeah', and left him, and went back up to their place.

The couple with their food
The couple with their food. Picture: Twitter

"They were trying to push a point, but clearly it was completely inappropriate for them to be making that point.

"That kind of shocked me."

At the same time, Mr Farrar and the others helping Mohamed had to work to persuade the security guards at the block of luxury flats to let them take him inside out of the cold and onto a sofa in the lobby.

The guards declined at first but later relented, he said.

Mohamed's wife and her brother came to meet them and accompany him to the hospital.

The ambulance only came for Mohamed an hour after the people helping him dialled 999.

"This is central London - E1," Mr Farrar said.

The ambulance eventually arrived after an hour
The ambulance eventually arrived after an hour. Picture: Twitter

"That’s shocking to me because the thing is, think about it. There’s a Deliveroo driver, and he can bring you your food at a touch of a button within a few minutes, and yet you can’t get an ambulance that might save their life for an hour."

LBC has kept details of Mohamed's condition private to protect his privacy, at his family's request.

Read more: Pictured: Deliveroo driver stabbed to death in first London murder of 2020

Read more: Terrifying moment woman 'held at knife point by thieves attempting to steal watch'

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “We were all deeply concerned by this incident and have spoken to the rider’s family to offer our support.

"Riders are at the very heart of our business and their safety and well-being is our absolute priority.”

The spokesperson added that they have several measures in place to keep riders safe, including a free safety app, free accident and liability insurance, and earnings support for illness and families.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rod Steward meeting staff and patients

'I'm not all mouth and no trousers': Rod Stewart visits hospital to pay for day of patient scans amid NHS backlog and cuts
Ben Stiller has refused to apologise for the film

Ben Stiller 'makes no apologies' over controversial Tropic Thunder featuring Robert Downey Jr in blackface

Alberto-Iosif Caraian appeared naked

Shocking member: Councillor appears naked in the shower during video meeting - and gets cheeky grin from chairwoman

Zelenskyy at a press conference on Friday

'Victory is inevitable' if allies do their homework, says Zelenskyy as more sanctions announced

Some families have supported large groups of people move from Ukraine

Meet the super-hosts: Hundreds of Ukrainians supported by individual British families

Russia Ukraine War One Year Anniversary

Ukraine leader Zelensky defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Turkey starts work to build homes in two earthquake-hit towns

The man best-known as Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary has died at the age of 90.

Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary, dies aged 90 after 'short illness'

A virtually empty Red Square

US announces sweeping new Russian sanctions one year into war

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians reflect on Russian invasion as world marks anniversary

Soldiers training in Kent

'We'll finish this war': Ukrainian soldier training in the UK speaks to LBC one year after Russian invasion

Climate Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique with ‘dangerous’ rainfall

Protests erupted at a school in Leeds (L) and at a school in Lincolnshire (R) as well as a third school in Cornwall

Protests erupt at schools over ban on using toilets during class and ‘red card’ period pass for girls

Train union TSSA agrees pay deal

Rail union TSSA cancels strike action after members accept 9% pay deal

Turkey Syria Suspect Killed

Istanbul bomb suspect ‘killed in operation in Syria’

Junior doctors will strike in March

Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories
Staffordshire Police were called by a woman's neighbour after they saw her toddler 'naked in the window'

Neighbours call police on boy, 3, for being naked at window after a bath

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeleine McCann (r)

'Devastated' family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann say they have proof of her real identity
Mikahail Abdalkin in the clip with noodles over his ears

Russian politician faces punishment after putting noodles over his ears during Putin speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Estonia Independence Day

Putin ‘preparing for more war’ – Nato chief

Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US commits further two billion dollars in drones, ammunition and aid to Ukraine

Paris Hilton who has revealed she was raped aged 15

Paris Hilton reveals she was raped at 15 by an older man after he spiked her drink

Guantanamo Detainee Freed

Pakistani brothers freed from Guantanamo Bay after 20 years

King Charles hailed the courage of the people of Ukraine

‘We stand united’: King Charles hails ‘remarkable courage’ of the people of Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions
James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit