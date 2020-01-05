Pictured: Deliveroo driver stabbed to death in first London murder of 2020

Takieddine Boudhane, 30, has been named as the victim of the first murder in London of 2020. Picture: Met Police/PA

A manhunt has been launched for a van driver who is believed to be involved with the murder a Deliveroo driver.

Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died on 3 January after being attacked in a "road rage attack" in Finsbury Park.

Mr Boudhane, an Algerian national, had moved to the UK around three years ago and was working for both Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

A search has now been launched for the driver of a white VW Caddy panel type van which has been found and recovered by police.

One of Mr Boudhane's friends said: "He was a good man. He doesn't make any trouble - he works and he goes home and he ends up being killed while he's working.

"This country is getting worse.

He had moved to the UK from Albania three years ago. Picture: Met Police

"Its not safe to work by yourself anymore - what can you do? If someone comes at you with a knife you give them what you have or they are going to stab you."

Police were called to the scene on Lennox Road at around 6.50pm, with Mr Boudhane being pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for more protection for delivery drivers after visiting the scene.

Mr Corbyn, who is MP for Islington North, said: "Delivery drivers do a great job in London all of the time. Yet they are vulnerable.

"They're often on zero hours contracts, yet the food they are carrying is insured. So the delivery driver is less valuable than the food they are carrying."

He added: "I am totally shocked. This is a very close knit community, and this is yet another stabbing on the streets of London."

Forensics officers at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: PA

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the altercation to come forward.

DCI Neil John said: “The investigation is making good progress, but I am still appealing for anyone with information, and witnesses who have yet to speak with police, to come forward and share anything they know or tell us what they saw.

"This is a busy thoroughfare and it is very likely that members of the public would have seen a fight in the road which they may also have captured on their phones.

“It would appear that an altercation took place at the junction of Lennox Road with Charteris Road between the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, and the driver of a van.

“The vehicle was a white VW Caddy panel type van which was located and recovered by police in Islington on the morning of Sunday, 5 January. It has been removed to a police compound where a full forensic examination will be undertaken.

Jeremy Corbyn visited the scene of the crime. Picture: PA

“The driver and person believed responsible for this tragic matter is now the subject of a police manhunt.

"At this time I am unable to release any further information concerning the identity of the driver as this may hinder the ongoing police investigation.

"The incident itself appears to have been spontaneous and not connected to, or as a result of, anything other than a traffic altercation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.