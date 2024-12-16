Demands for ban on ‘XL Bully cats’ with painful deformities sold as ‘fashion accessories’

16 December 2024, 20:27 | Updated: 16 December 2024, 20:29

'XL Bully cats' are genetically bred to have no fur and short legs.
'XL Bully cats' are genetically bred to have no fur and short legs. Picture: Bullycatsuk/Instagram

By Josef Al Shemary

A crackdown on breeders who rear 'XL Bully cats' with painful deformities sold as 'fashion accessories' has been demanded in Parliament.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Breeders created the 'bully cats', which are named after the resemblance to the outlawed dogs, by mixing the gene that causes hairlessness in sphynx cats with the gene responsible for the short legs of munchkin cats.

Tory peer Lord Black of Brentwood, deputy chairman of the Telegraph Media Group and patron of the International Cat Care charity raised the issue, saying the practice is dangerous and harmful to the animals.

He highlighted the trend for so-called 'XL bully cats', which are genetically bred to have no fur and short legs.

Recent research from experts indicates the cats are prone to serious health conditions, leading them to live much shorter lives than their feline cousins.

Lord Black pressed the Government for action during question time in the upper chamber.

He said: "Does the minister agree that too many cats are being bred commercially without adequate safeguards to protect their welfare?

Lord black said the cats are bred "to sell as fashion accessories."
Lord black said the cats are bred "to sell as fashion accessories.". Picture: Bullycatsuk/Instagram

"Increasingly, unregulated, unlicensed, unscrupulous owners are raising cats with extreme, exaggerated features to sell as fashion accessories without any concern for the terrible harm to the animal.

"So-called bully cats, for example, are bred without fur, which predisposes them to painful skin disease, and their genetically shortened legs can result in joint abnormalities and agonising arthritis.

"Will she join me in condemning the practice of breeding for deformity, which causes unacceptable suffering and distress? Will she commit as a matter of urgency to regulating cat breeding in order to ban such activity?"

Responding, environment minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock said: "The licensing of activities involving animal regulations requires anyone in the business of breeding and selling cats to have a licence and they must meet statutory minimum welfare standards.

"He makes some very good points about recent practices that are not acceptable."

Social media accounts promote the XL Bully cats on platforms like Instagram, with breeder Bella Jones, who runs breeding firm BullyCats UK, telling the Telegraph her cats are fully “health tested.”

Despite these claims, furless cats are well-known to suffer from health complications and skin infections.

Lady Hayman said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was working on a post-implementation review of the regulations, which would be published shortly.

Furless cats are well-known to suffer from health complications and skin infections.
Furless cats are well-known to suffer from health complications and skin infections. Picture: Bullycatsuk/Instagram

The department was also considering select committee recommendations on pet welfare and abuse, and the Animal Welfare Committee's report on the welfare implications of feline breeding.

Former president of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Lord Trees said: "We are undoubtedly a nation of animal lovers but some of the UK's major animal welfare issues are in plain sight and affect some of our most popular pets.

"I refer to the extreme conformations mentioned by Lord Black, but particularly the problem of flat-nosed dogs - so-called brachycephalic breeds - which suffer or are highly predisposed to ill health virtually all their life, with breathing, whelping, ocular and skin difficulties, and reduced lifespan.

"Legislation exists to deter the breeding of such animals, should that lead to a detriment to the health and welfare of the bitch or her offspring. Why has there not been a single prosecution under the legislation, given that this is a serious welfare issue?"

Read more: Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Read more: Millions of cat owners face £500 fine from today if animal is not microchipped - with 2.2 million still unchipped

In reply, Lady Hayman said: "Our animal activities licensing regulations have been developed to prevent poor dog breeding practices rather than penalise them.

"Local authorities can refuse, vary or revoke a licence to breed where they are concerned about the dog's fitness. We believe the impact of having a licence revoked provides a significant deterrent.

"However, he makes a very good point in that, currently, prosecutions are perhaps not happening as frequently as we would expect. This is clearly a matter for the Home Office, and I am very happy to take it up with my colleagues."

