Des O'Connor's daughter takes legal action against Met Police after officer who 'made sexual advances' keeps job

16 May 2023, 22:20 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 23:45

Kristina O'Connor was sent numerous inappropriate messages by James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011
Kristina O'Connor was sent numerous inappropriate messages by James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The daughter of late entertainer Des O'Connor has accused a police misconduct panel of failing to address the "predatory and abusive" actions of a detective who said she was "amazingly hot".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kristina O'Connor was sent numerous inappropriate messages by James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011, the panel was told.

The officer asked her out to dinner while taking her statement about the incident, in which she was assaulted by a group of men trying to steal her phone.

Mr Mason, who kept his job and went on to work alongside former Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, then sent Ms O'Connor a series of personal emails, including one telling her she was "amazingly hot".

A police misconduct panel found in October 2021 Mr Mason "deliberately and repeatedly abused his position for a sexual purpose" and his conduct "amounted to gross misconduct", before he was given a final written warning.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Kristina O'Connor explains why she's taking legal action against the Met

On Tuesday, Ms O'Connor's lawyers argued at the Royal Courts of Justice in London that the Metropolitan Police and the panel chair failed to appreciate "the gravamen of her complaint" and identify "she had been the victim of direct discrimination".

The police misconduct panel and the Metropolitan Police dispute some of her claims about how they handled the process.

In written argument, Fiona Murphy KC and Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, representing Ms O'Connor, said the panel fell into "obvious public law error" by "failing to take account of relevant factors".

They continued: "The panel did not consider or address the seriousness of Mr Mason's conduct. This was an obvious error in its approach."

They accused the panel of not regarding the effect Mr Mason's actions would have on public confidence and placing "prominent reliance" on the harm caused to the detective if he lost his job.

Read more: Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security

Read more: Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder

Ms O'Connor's lawyers said the panel failed "to address the predatory and abusive dimensions to his actions concluding only that his motivations were sexual and that his intentions were to seek to form a personal relationship".

They went on: "They failed to have any regard to the directly discriminatory nature of his conduct.

"It was absolutely not sufficient for the panel to leave those considering its conclusions to infer that they would have the fact that Ms O'Connor is a woman at the 'forefront of their mind' nor is it possible to in fact infer that they did so from the mere reference to a sexual motive.

"The direct discrimination in this matter went far beyond Mr Mason's sexual motivation."

They added: "They failed to have any regard to the fact that Mr Mason's conduct was operationally dishonest and improper."

In respect of the panel, the claim concerns its decision to impose the sanction of a final written warning, while the one against the Met focuses on the handling of allegations against Mr Mason.

Anne Studd KC, representing the Metropolitan Police, said in her written argument: "It is incorrect to state that the commissioner failed to identify or investigate a lack of integrity in an operational environment.

"The investigation took full account of the fact that Mr Mason's conduct arose in the conduct of his police work, and that in doing so he used a position of trust to pursue an improper sexual relationship."

She concluded that the claims against the force should be dismissed.

The force said in a statement issued after Tuesday's hearing: "The behaviour of former DCI Mason was wholly unacceptable and the commissioner has made clear that officers who behave in this way have no place in the Met.

"On the facts of this case, we consider the claim against the commissioner about the handling of the allegations should be dismissed.

"The commissioner does not seek to justify or support the panel's decision."

In written argument, lawyers representing Mr Mason, who is an interested party in the hearing, said he "contests all parts of the claim".

They further argue the panel "followed a clear, structured approach in coming to its decision".

Mr Mason resigned from the Metropolitan Police in November 2022.

The hearing before Mr Justice Swift will continue on Wednesday, with a judgment expected at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Weather

Venice set to raise mobile dyke as swollen rivers flood towns in northern Italy

Suella Braverman’s immigration plans have been stalled by a split in the cabinet

Suella Braverman's immigration plans cause rift in Cabinet as just one proposal gets green light

An alligator swims up to the beach on Dauphin Island, near Mobile, Alabama

Alligator spotted at Alabama beach amid the waves

Danny Masterson

Actor Danny Masterson ‘used drugs and Scientology to get away with raping women’

Malawi Canoe Hippo

Child dead and 23 people missing after hippo capsizes canoe in Malawi

Zelensky and Putin

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Ukraine shoots down missiles as Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv

Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath

Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

Prince Harry wants to be able to pay for police protection while in the UK

Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault

Cyclone Mocha

Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts

Crypto currency coin

Crypto rules given final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation

Sweden Eurovision

‘Incredibly happy’ Eurovision winner Loreen returns to Sweden

Mr Altman spoke about ChatGPT at the US Congress

'Things can go quite wrong… democracy is threatened': ChatGPT creators face questions from US Congress

England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table for reading

Children in England are the best readers in the Western world, new global comparison finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip hasn't posted to social media in a week and has limited comments on his posts.

Phillip Schofield ‘turns off’ parts of his social media amid ‘feud’ with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby
Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit passport clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight
Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield fallout following pair's 'awkward' This Morning return

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield feud following pair's 'uncomfortable' This Morning return
Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveria was pronounced dead the scene of the crash.

'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW
Residents of the Vanbrugh Park Estate are in uproar about losing their front gardens

Outcry as London council forces residents to get rid of 'fire hazard' garden gnomes and pot plants
Kyiv was targeted with 18 missiles launched from air land and sea. It comes after Ukraine's president met with Rishi Sunak

Ukraine shoots down barrage of Russian hypersonic missiles - but Kremlin claims ‘unstoppable’ super weapon hit targets
Yasukazu Hamada

Japanese and Chinese ministers talk on new hotline designed to ease tensions

Yulia the seal

Endangered seal Yulia proves a big attraction on Tel Aviv beach

Rebekah Vardy previously revealed she 'was sexually abused aged 12'

Rebekah Vardy 'attempted suicide at 14' after her 'mum didn't believe she had been sexually abused'
One of the two discovered skeletons that archeologists believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius

Skeletons at Pompeii reveal ‘deaths by earthquakes – not just volcanic eruption’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit