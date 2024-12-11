Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'safely evacuated' from Malibu home during horrifying wildfires

By Flaminia Luck

Hollywood star Dick Van Dyke said he has "safely evacuated" his home, as firefighters tackled a wind-driven wildfire in Malibu.

The blaze, nicknamed the Franklin Fire by US authorities, ignited on Monday evening "forcing the evacuation of most of Malibu" as it hit affluent coastal neighbourhoods, Governor of California Gavin Newsom said.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it has burned more than 2,700 acres as high winds continued to fuel it, the California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection confirmed.

Among those fleeing their homes under mandatory orders from the City of Malibu was Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Van Dyke, alongside his wife Arlene Silver, who he married in 2012.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

"We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

It comes as the US actor and comedian prepares to celebrate his 99th birthday on Friday.

His birthday will also be marked by the release of a trimmed version of Coldplay's music video for All My Love, which stars Van Dyke and was shot at his Malibu home.

Van Dyke's career has spanned more than seven decades and earned him an array of awards including four Emmys, a Tony for Bye Bye Birdie and a Grammy for the Mary Poppins soundtrack.

He was inducted into the Television Hall Of Fame in 1995 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor and comedian prepares to celebrate his 99th birthday . Picture: Alamy

The National Weather Service's office for Los Angeles issued a rare red flag weather warning of a "particularly dangerous situation" indicating a "very extreme fire danger" until Wednesday morning, it said on X.

The power was also shut off "in much of Malibu" due to the risk of wildfires, while all Malibu schools were closed on Tuesday "until further notice", the city said in an update.

In a statement about the blaze, Mr Newsom said: "Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect lives and property from the Franklin Fire.

"California is grateful for this federal support, which bolsters these efforts. I urge all residents in affected areas to stay alert and follow evacuation orders."

It was reported that singer and actress Cher had also evacuated her home amid the blaze, according to the New York Times.