DiscoPig the abandoned guinea pig may have new owner after being left on London underground

A spokesman from the RSPCA centre where DiscoPig is being kept said: "He's doing very well and is less nervous than when he arrived. . Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The abandoned pet who clutched the nation's heartstrings may have found a new owner.

DiscoPig, thought to be six to 12 months, has been looked after at an RSPCA rescue centre.

He was found abandoned inside a cage near Canning Town station, east London, on February 18 at around 4.20pm.

The Abyssinian guinea pig's cage is said to have had a one-line note attached, which read: "I need a new owner. Guinea Pig."

Now, it seems that DiscoPig,s plea will come true very soon, with his potential owner having contacted the RSPCA centre before the team even advertised him, according to The Times.

On the RSPCA website, lost and abandoned animals are shown on the "find a pet" page in case their owners come forward to claim them.

The Abyssinian guinea pig's cage is said to have had a one-line note attached, which read: "I need a new owner. Guinea Pig.".

Shahnaz Ahmad, an RSPCA inspector who collected the pet from the station, took him to a nearby animal welfare centre after he was discovered.

The RSPCA said the animal's abandonment was "an incredibly cruel thing to do", with the animal described as being found "healthy and well cared for".

However, RSPCA inspectors pointed out that as sociable creatures, guinea pigs need to be around other guinea pigs.

A spokesman from the RSPCA centre where DiscoPig is being kept spoke on his current condition

"He's doing very well and is less nervous than when he arrived," he said

"We are hoping to find him a home with other guinea pigs so he is not alone, as they are very sociable animals, and we have found a potential new home for him already."