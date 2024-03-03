Guinea pig found abandoned on London Underground with heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'

Guinea pig found abandoned on the London Underground with heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A Guinea Pig has been found abandoned at a London Underground station alongside a heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Guinea Pig, dubbed DiscoPig by the RSPCA, is a male and thought to be aged between six and 12 months old.

The charity took the pet in after it was discovered inside a cage near Canning Town station, east London, on February 18 at around 4.20pm.

The animal's cage is said to have had a one line note attached, which read: "I need a new owner. Guinea Pig."

The area was not covered by CCTV.

A guinea pig has been found abandoned outside an east London tube station. Picture: Alamy

Shahnaz Ahmad, an RSPCA inspector who collected the pet from the station, took him to a nearby animal welfare centre after he was discovered.

The RSPCA described the animal's abandoned as "an incredibly cruel thing to do", with the animal described as being found "healthy and well cared for".

However, RSPCA inspectors pointed out that as sociable creatures, guinea pigs need to be around other guinea pigs.

Read more: The Unknown actor from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event unmasked as stars left 'humiliated' following event

Read more: Two women charged after protesters smear jam and porridge over bust of Queen Victoria at Glasgow museum

DiscoPig is now in safe hands and will soon be available for adoption, according to the animal protection agency.

Shahnaz Ahmad said: 'He seemed healthy and well cared for.

'It's very sad that someone has abandoned their pet in this way.

'We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this.

A guinea pig has been found abandoned outside an east London tube station. Picture: Alamy

'This guinea pig was found alone, guinea pigs are naturally sociable and normally prefer to be with one or more guinea pigs.

'A guinea pig can develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company.

'Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer.

'If anyone has information we would ask them to contact the RSPCA's appeal line, confidentially on 0300 123 8018.'