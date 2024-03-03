Guinea pig found abandoned on London Underground with heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'

3 March 2024, 22:09

Guinea pig found abandoned on the London Underground with heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'
Guinea pig found abandoned on the London Underground with heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A Guinea Pig has been found abandoned at a London Underground station alongside a heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Guinea Pig, dubbed DiscoPig by the RSPCA, is a male and thought to be aged between six and 12 months old.

The charity took the pet in after it was discovered inside a cage near Canning Town station, east London, on February 18 at around 4.20pm.

The animal's cage is said to have had a one line note attached, which read: "I need a new owner. Guinea Pig."

The area was not covered by CCTV.

A guinea pig has been found abandoned outside an east London tube station
A guinea pig has been found abandoned outside an east London tube station. Picture: Alamy

Shahnaz Ahmad, an RSPCA inspector who collected the pet from the station, took him to a nearby animal welfare centre after he was discovered.

The RSPCA described the animal's abandoned as "an incredibly cruel thing to do", with the animal described as being found "healthy and well cared for".

However, RSPCA inspectors pointed out that as sociable creatures, guinea pigs need to be around other guinea pigs.

Read more: The Unknown actor from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event unmasked as stars left 'humiliated' following event

Read more: Two women charged after protesters smear jam and porridge over bust of Queen Victoria at Glasgow museum

DiscoPig is now in safe hands and will soon be available for adoption, according to the animal protection agency.

Shahnaz Ahmad said: 'He seemed healthy and well cared for.

'It's very sad that someone has abandoned their pet in this way.

'We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this.

A guinea pig has been found abandoned outside an east London tube station
A guinea pig has been found abandoned outside an east London tube station. Picture: Alamy

'This guinea pig was found alone, guinea pigs are naturally sociable and normally prefer to be with one or more guinea pigs.

'A guinea pig can develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company.

'Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer.

'If anyone has information we would ask them to contact the RSPCA's appeal line, confidentially on 0300 123 8018.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Leaked audio part of Russia’s ‘information war’ against West, says Germany

Church of England advertisIng for a £36k-a-year 'anti-racism' officer in a bid to 'deconstruct whiteness'

Church of England is hiring a £36k-a-year 'anti-racism' officer to 'deconstruct whiteness'

Benjamin Netanyahu

Cracks widen in Netanyahu’s government as top political rival arrives in US

A ceasefire in Gaza could come within next 24 hours as negotiators meet in Egypt to agree deal, Hamas has claimed.

Israel-Hamas talks reportedly break down as Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Two women charged after protesters smear jam and porridge over bust of Queen Victoria at Glasgow museum

Two women charged after protesters smear jam and porridge over bust of Queen Victoria at Glasgow museum

Masked actor from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event unmasked as stars left 'humiliated' following disastrous event

The Unknown actor from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event unmasked as stars left 'humiliated' following event

Destroyed building

Death toll rises after block of flats destroyed in Russian attack

Sadiq Khan says faith in the Met Police will "take years" to restore on anniversary of Sarah Everard's murder

Sadiq Khan says faith in the Met Police will 'take years' to restore on anniversary of Sarah Everard's murder

Star Wars and Gremlins actor, Mark Dodson, has died aged 64 following what sources describe as a ‘massive heart attack’.

Star Wars and Gremlins actor dead following ‘massive heart attack’ aged 64

Haiti Violence

Hundreds of inmates flee after armed gangs storm Haiti’s main prison

A ceasefire in Gaza could come within next 24 hours as negotiators meet in Egypt to agree deal, Hamas has claimed.

Gaza ceasefire could come 'within next 24 hours' as negotiators meet in Egypt to agree deal, Hamas claims

Air strike damage

Mother loses infant twins and husband in Israeli air strike

Scandinavian Airlines plane

Medical plane carrying Norway’s king departs Malaysia

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Life-size Captain Tom statue set to be put up for auction starting at 99p after owner fails to sell it for £29,000

Migrants crossing the Channel in a dinghy (file photo)

Girl, 7, drowns in northern France as boat attempting Channel crossing capsizes

Missing plane anniversary

Malaysia may renew search for flight MH370 one decade on

Latest News

See more Latest News

Train fares have increased

Train fares rise by almost 5% as passengers 'punished' despite cancellations being among highest levels in 10 years
The government will announce £800m in tech reforms to help slash NHS backlogs and cut police admin in next week's budget.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plays down chances of tax cuts as he says upcoming Budget will be 'prudent and responsible'
Doctors stage protest

Doctors stage massive demo in Seoul against medical school admissions policy

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s prime minister

Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Researcher in sea

Coral researchers study how Hawaiian wildfire affected ‘foundation of life’

Satellite image of ship

Ship sinks in Red Sea days after Houthi attack

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump wins caucuses in Missouri and Idaho and sweeps Michigan convention

The Government will announce £800m in tech reforms to help slash NHS backlogs and cut police admin in next week's budget.

Hunt's AI revolution: Budget to add £800m of new tech to slash NHS backlog and free up police time
Post Office boss Nick Read demanded a £1million pay packet while subpostmasters affected by the Horzion scandal went without compensation, reports claim.

Post Office boss 'demanded £1m pay packet' as bullying probe continues at scandal-hit company

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Sarah Ferguson has been told her cancer does not appear to have spread.

Sarah Ferguson 'hugely relieved' as doctors say skin cancer ‘doesn’t appear to have spread’ following examination
Prince William visited Wrexham to mark St David's Day on Friday.

'That's why I don't work behind a bar!': Prince William pulls St David's Day pint and takes shot during Wrexham visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit