The Unknown actor from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event unmasked as stars left 'humiliated' following event

3 March 2024, 19:07 | Updated: 3 March 2024, 19:38

Masked actor from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event unmasked as stars left 'humiliated' following disastrous event. Picture: Alamy / TikTok

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Unknown masked actor from the ill-fated Willy Wonka-inspired event in Glasgow has been unmasked after her terrifying performance saw her gain online fame.

The teenage actor, whose stand-out role as The Unknown in the "shambolic" Willy Wonka-inspired event was widely praised online, has admitted the online response to her creepy character surprised even her.

Revealed as 16-year-old Felicia, from Glasgow, the young actor became the star of countless videos which surfaced as part of the lacklustre launch event, which left ticket holders up in arms.

It comes as fans pointed out that her character, The Unknown, was not in fact present in the plot of Roald Dahl's classic children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Videos of her performance have now garnered millions of views on social media, as she emerges from behind a mirror wearing a mysterious silver mask while whimpering incessantly at children.

The event also marked the promising actor's first paid acting job.

It followed the launch of the "shambolic" Willy Wonka-inspired event in Glasgow, which is said to have left actors "humiliated" after the immersive experience.

Revealed as 16-year-old Felicia, from Glasgow, the young actor became the star of countless videos which surfaced as part of the lacklustre launch event, which left ticket holders up in arms. Picture: Instagram

It was initially advertised as "a universe where your dreams come true" - but turned out to be little more than a small bouncy castle and a plastic lollipop.

Speaking with BBC Scotland, Felicia revealed the attention her character garnered was "so ridiculous it was actually funny."

Parents were left furious after their children - many of whom had put more effort into their Oompa Loompa outfits than any of the staff - were reduced to tears at the "sh**show" 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' at Box Hub on Sunday.

The £35-a-ticket event promised a “chocolate fantasy like never before” and a day where “dreams come to life” - but the reality proved to be more of a desolate nightmare filled with empty trestle tables and staff in budget costumes.

Footage from the disastrous event showed parents looking around bemused at the smattering of lollipops and toadstools in the giant event centre, while staff were seen in peculiar costumes that appeared to have no relation to Roald Dahl's magical world.

Now the hired actors at the experience have spoken out about their distress and humiliation, revealing what they believed was an "AI generated" script.

Actors at Willy's Chocolate Experience' at Box Hub on Sunday
Actors at Willy's Chocolate Experience' at Box Hub on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

Willa Wonka event aftermath seen in Glasgow

Cara Lewis, who said she was hired for the event over the weekend, said in a post on Facebook, that actors had one night to learn the script and were then told "abandon it and just improvise" amid the chaos.

"Event we [actors] had been made to believe that this would be an incredible experience, however almost everything mentioned in the script wasn’t even there."

She said it was "definitely AI generated too".

Michael Archibald, who said he was also an actor for the event, took to Facebook to brand the so-called 'immersive experience' as a "last-minute s**tshow" and apologised to distraught parents.

"We had some really lovely people who I am absolutely honored to have spent time in meeting, however with contracts signed in erasable ink and no updates on what's happening, I doubt any of us will receive a penny," he claimed.

Children were left devastated after the let-down event
Children were left devastated after the let-down event. Picture: Facebook/Elaine Wyper
The organiser has said it will issue full refunds
The organiser has said it will issue full refunds. Picture: Facebook/Elaine Wyper

He added: "I am deeply sorry for the fact that things turned out the way they had.

"I spoke to the police officer who was in front of the warehouse later on and gave him as much information from an inside perspective as I could.

"This event has humiliated a group of professionals and people who generally knew what they were doing and really has made them feel horrid for their public reputation.

"Lots of love being sent for everyone involved, the stage staff appeared to all be students hired last minute as well and it would have been horrible on them."

He said his "heart broke" when he saw a "wee oompa loompa kid crying".

It comes after parents at the sweet Roald Dahl-inspired event voiced their furry, describing the experience as a “waste of money”.

Stuart Sinclair, 29, who travelled two hours from Dundee with his three children to the event described it as “an absolute shambles of an event”.

He told the Courier newspaper: “There was a guy wandering around apparently dressed as Willy Wonka but he didn’t seem interested.

You then got inside and there were a couple of props and a plastic chocolate thing.“In the next room, they had test tubes with jelly babies. I said to the kids at least they would get a bag of sweets but they gave them one single sweet each.”

A Wonka Bar is pictured in the event space
A Wonka Bar is pictured in the event space. Picture: Facebook/Elaine Wyper

Another parent wrote on Facebook: “My wee girls 8 she was devastated. Said it was the worst day ever in her life and she had a wee cry as we made our way to the nearest bus stop to travel back into the city centre.”

While another said: “Absolutely shocking. Especially after standing for 30 mins to get in. Chocolate experience with no chocolate in the building.”

The event website, Willy's Chocolate Experience, boasted of an enchanted garden full of "giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious-looking sculptures, and magical surprises".

It also promised live performances and an “immersive adventure” for attendees, including a “twilight tunnel” and “imagination lab” where "the boundaries between reality and fantasy harmoniously merge".

House of Illuminati cancelled the event on its first day and has since promised to issue full refunds to customers. Police Scotland were even called to the event on Saturday, where they said “advice was given”.

The organiser said in a post to Facebook on Saturday night: "Today has been a very stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry."

Unfortunately last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead.

"We fully apologise for what has happened and will be giving full refunds to each and every person that purchased tickets."

The Box Hub said it had only rented out the space and was not responsible for the experience.

Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Researcher in sea

Coral researchers study how Hawaiian wildfire affected ‘foundation of life’

Satellite image of ship

Ship sinks in Red Sea days after Houthi attack

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump wins caucuses in Missouri and Idaho and sweeps Michigan convention

The Government will announce £800m in tech reforms to help slash NHS backlogs and cut police admin in next week's budget.

Hunt's AI revolution: Budget to add £800m of new tech to slash NHS backlog and free up police time
Post Office boss Nick Read demanded a £1million pay packet while subpostmasters affected by the Horzion scandal went without compensation, reports claim.

Post Office boss 'demanded £1m pay packet' as bullying probe continues at scandal-hit company
Election 2024 Trump

Trump takes another step towards nomination after Missouri and Michigan wins

Truck Dangling Bridge

US driver rescued after crash leaves lorry dangling over side of bridge

California Blizzard

Blizzard leaves thousands of homes without power in California and Nevada

Texas Wildfires

Texas firefighters battle strong winds in bid to control huge blaze

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Sarah Ferguson has been told her cancer does not appear to have spread.

Sarah Ferguson 'hugely relieved' as doctors say skin cancer ‘doesn’t appear to have spread’ following examination
Prince William visited Wrexham to mark St David's Day on Friday.

'That's why I don't work behind a bar!': Prince William pulls St David's Day pint and takes shot during Wrexham visit

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

