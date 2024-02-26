Kids left in tears and police called over 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event after parents forked out £35 per ticket

26 February 2024, 22:35 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 22:38

Parents demanded refunds after the event.
Parents demanded refunds after the event. Picture: Facebook/Elaine Wyper

By Jenny Medlicott

Parents have been left furious after forking out for a 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event for their kids.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The £35-a-ticket event promised a “chocolate fantasy like never before” and a day where “dreams come to life” - but the reality was more like a nightmare.

Organiser House of Illuminati put together the event at the Box Hub in Glasgow and saw hundreds of families purchase tickets.

But many who had expected a sweet Roald Dahl-inspired event were left furious, describing the experience as a “waste of money”.

Read more: Three Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches

Read more: Priest handed poisoned chalice after mafia hitman spikes holy communion wine with bleach

Children were left devastated after the let-down event.
Children were left devastated after the let-down event. Picture: Facebook/Elaine Wyper

Stuart Sinclair, 29, who travelled two hours from Dundee with his three children to the event described it as “an absolute shambles of an event”.

He told the Courier newspaper: “There was a guy wandering around apparently dressed as Willy Wonka but he didn’t seem interested. You then got inside and there were a couple of props and a plastic chocolate thing.

“In the next room, they had test tubes with jelly babies. I said to the kids at least they would get a bag of sweets but they gave them one single sweet each.”

One parent wrote on Facebook: “My wee girls 8 she was devastated. Said it was the worst day ever in her life and she had a wee cry as we made our way to the nearest bus stop to travel back into the city centre.”

The organiser has said it will issue full refunds.
The organiser has said it will issue full refunds. Picture: Facebook/Elaine Wyper

While another said: “Absolutely shocking. Especially after standing for 30 mins to get in. Chocolate experience with no chocolate in the building.”

The event website, Willy's Chocolate Experience, boasted of an enchanted garden full of "giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious-looking sculptures, and magical surprises".

It also promised live performances and an “immersive adventure” for attendees, including a “twilight tunnel” and “imagination lab” where "the boundaries between reality and fantasy harmoniously merge".

House of Illuminati cancelled the event on its first day and has since promised to issue full refunds to customers.

Police Scotland were even called to the event on Saturday, where they said “advice was given”.

The experience was described as an empty warehouse by some.
The experience was described as an empty warehouse by some. Picture: Facebook/Fiona Hughes

The organiser said in a post to Facebook on Saturday night: "Today has been a very stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry.

"Unfortunately last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead.

"We fully apologise for what has happened and will be giving full refunds to each and every person that purchased tickets."

The Box Hub said it had only rented out the space and was not responsible for the experience.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emmanuel Macron

Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine not ‘ruled out’, says Macron

James Cleverly is expected to address global leaders on Tuesday.

West must 'help people thrive in their own countries' to tackle migrant crisis, James Cleverly says

Don Henley

I never gave away draft lyrics of Hotel California, Eagles singer tells trial

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join Nato as the military alliance expands in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine

Election 2024 Trump

Judge in Trump hush-money case asked to issue gag order on former president

Brits have been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall later this week - with some areas forecast to face up to six inches.

Exact areas snow could fall this week as Brits told to prepare for up to six-inches while others warned of torrential rain
Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing renewed pressure to step down as Commons Speaker

'He's not fit to stay in the role': SNP Westminster leader calls for Sir Lindsay Hoyle to step down over ceasefire row

Paul Scully claimed the cities had 'no-go' areas.

Fury as Tory MP claims there are religious ‘no-go’ areas in Birmingham and London as party's Islamophobia row deepens

Charlotte Church has been criticised for the chant being used at the concert

Charlotte Church says she is 'in no way anti-Semitic' after singing controversial 'from the river to the sea' chant

Hungarian parliament

Hungary’s parliament votes to ratify Sweden’s application to join Nato

Police have recruited the diver who helped assist the search for Nicola Bulley.

Cops recruit Nicola Bulley 'expert' diver to assist in search for boy Xielo Maruziva, 2, who fell into River Soar

St. Vincent Grenada Hijacked Yacht

Hijackers threw elderly couple overboard after capturing yacht, police say

Fawziyah Javed (l) and Kashif Anwar (r)

The woman who caught her own killer: Pregnant lawyer's last words helped jail murderer who pushed her off cliff

Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of aggressive trespass after disrupting a Wimbledon tennis match

Three Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches

Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine

Priest handed poisoned chalice after mafia hitman spikes holy communion wine with bleach

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Chaos on the trains: Rush-hour passengers face severe delays after landslip grinds services to a halt

Latest News

See more Latest News

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty and instability, says WTO chief

Donald Trump and his lawyers

Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23

Imam deported from France after labelling tricolore flag 'satanic' despite living in the country for 40 years
Cat killer Scarlet Blake, 26, has been jailed for life.

Trans killer who had 'obsession with death' jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from night out
Lord Jacob Rothschild

Financier and banking dynasty member Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces another sexual assault complaint

A Lebanese army vehicle blocks a road leading to a warehouse which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes

Israel’s air force attacks Hezbollah targets ‘deep inside Lebanon’

George Harrison with Pattie Boyd (l) and Eric Clapton (r)

Inside rock's greatest love triangle: Model Pattie Boyd lifts lid on leaving George Harrison for Eric Clapton
Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa

British father found dead in his boat four weeks into 3,000-mile charity rowing challenge across the Atlantic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit