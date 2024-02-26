Priest handed poisoned chalice after mafia hitman spikes holy communion wine with bleach

Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine
Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine. Picture: Facebook

A Catholic priest has been handed a poisoned chalice when a suspected mafia hitman spiked holy communion wine with bleach after the father spoke out about organised crime.

Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine.

The priest immediately suspended the service at the San Nicola di Pannanconi church and called the Carabinieri police, who conducted tests, which revealed the flasks of wine contained bleach.

Authorites are continuing to analyse security camera footage around the area to identify the culprit, but the area is a well known stronghold of the 'Ndrangheta mafia network.

Father Palamara has also previously denounced the mafia presence in the local town which is known to have deep roots in drug trafficking amongst other criminal activities.

A view of Cessaniti, Calabria
A view of Cessaniti, Calabria. Picture: Alamy

The priest told the Corriere della Sera newspaper: “I’m sure that this act of intimidation has nothing to do with my parishioners because I have been here for ten years and I have always had good relations with the people of the parish."

He promised he "won't allow anyone to do harm to the parish" and said the town "deserves redemption".

While the consumption of bleach in small quantities won't have fatal consequences to the average healthy adult, Father Palamara suffers from severe asthma and heart issues.

The Catholic priest has previously been threatened with letters and had his car set ablaze.

Another priest in the area, Father Francesco Pontoriero, has also received death threats and one day found a dead cat sprawled across the bonnet of his car.

It comes after Cessaniti's town council was forced to disband last year following suspicion that the mafia had infiltrated the body. This is not uncommon in southern Italian towns where organised crime remains rife.

