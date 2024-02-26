Imam deported from France after labelling tricolore flag 'satanic' despite living in the country for 40 years

26 February 2024, 15:02 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 15:06

Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23
Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A Tunisian imam who allegedly called the French flag 'satanic' has been deported from the Europan country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mahjoub Mahjoubi, 52, was arrested and flown back to North Africa 12 hours later when his sermons were ruled to violate French values.

Born in Tunisia, Mahjoubi had lived in France since the 1980s and had raised five children in the country.

But after allegedly branding the 'tricolore' as 'satanic' and of "no value to Allah", the imam had his residency permit abolished and was sent back to his country of birth.

French officials said Mahjoubi's sermons were "retrograde" and "intolerant", and promoted a "violent" image of Islam that promoted ideas incompatible with French values.

They also said he encouraged discrimination against women and advocated "tensions with the Jewish community" and "jihadist radicalisation".

Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi poses for a picture at his home in the town of Soliman, a day after being expelled from France for alleged hate speech
Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi poses for a picture at his home in the town of Soliman, a day after being expelled from France for alleged hate speech. Picture: Getty

Read More: Sadiq Khan accuses Rishi Sunak of 'enabling anti-Muslim hatred' in the Conservative Party

Read More: British countryside is a 'racist and colonial' white space, wildlife charities claim

According to his indictment, he had previously branded "Jewish people as the enemy" and wanted to see "the destruction of Western society".

As well as being an imam, Mahjoubi also runs a construction company in France.

"I will fight to return to France, where I have lived for 40 years," Mahjoubi said following his deportation.

"My lawyer is going to take legal action in France. If the court does not grant me justice, I will appeal, and then I will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

"I did not insult the Jewish community, nor the flag of France," he added.

Mahjoubi said his youngest child was currently undergoing treatment for cancer and depended on him financially.

Mahjoubi's deportation has been viewed as part of a wider crackdown on immigration laws by President Emmanuel Macron and the wider French government in an effort to stave off political competition from the far-Right.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said Mahjoubi's deportation proved that a recently passed immigration law "makes France stronger"

Darmanin also labelled Mahjoubi a "radical imam who made unacceptable comments" as he praised the supposed effectiveness of immigration laws.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Commuter chaos: Rail passengers face severe delays as landslip sees train services grind to a halt

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty and instability, says WTO chief

Donald Trump and his lawyers

Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

Cat killer Scarlet Blake, 26, has been jailed for life.

Trans killer who had 'obsession with death' jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from night out

Lord Jacob Rothschild

Financier and banking dynasty member Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces another sexual assault complaint

A Lebanese army vehicle blocks a road leading to a warehouse which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes

Israel’s air force attacks Hezbollah targets ‘deep inside Lebanon’

George Harrison with Pattie Boyd (l) and Eric Clapton (r)

Inside rock's greatest love triangle: Model Pattie Boyd lifts lid on leaving George Harrison for Eric Clapton

Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa

British father found dead in his boat four weeks into 3,000-mile charity rowing challenge across the Atlantic

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, dies after setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war

The Norwegian Dawn has been banned from docking.

Cruise ship 'hit with cholera outbreak': Thousands stuck 'floating aimlessly' in quarantine off Africa coast

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Angry farmers clash with police near EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

Tributes to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Prisoner swap for Navalny was in final stages before his death, associate says

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance admits she 'made some bad choices'

The boys were trapped in the cave for several weeks

What happened to the Thai cave rescue boys and where are they now?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan's robotic rover on the Moon

Moon lander sent by Japan survives second lunar night

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh has stepped down from Government due to the ongoing conflict

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid calls for reform

Rishi Sunak has said the decision to take money from the scrapped HS2 northern leg to fund other transport links will be "transformational".

Rishi Sunak sets out 'transformational' £4.7bn 'local transport fund' from HS2's axed northern leg
A leak from Nord Stream 2

Denmark says not enough grounds for criminal case as it closes Nord Stream probe

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Farmers converge on EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

The UK's favourite supermarket has been named

Revealed: UK's worst supermarkets ranked - where does your favourite list?

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Train passengers face severe delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East
Antonio Guterres

UN secretary general warns world is becoming ‘less safe by the day’

Dinal killed himself after he was blackmailed on social media

Private school pupil, 16, killed himself after nude photo blackmail by 'scammer from Nigeria'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit