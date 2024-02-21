Pig's head hurled into Muslim family's home in Blackburn as police investigate hate crime

A pig's head has been hurled into a Muslim family's home
A pig's head has been hurled into a Muslim family's home.

A pig's head has been hurled into a Muslim home in Blackburn, along with a chunk of stone as police investigate a hate crime.

The objects shattered window glass into the front room of the house on Shear Brow.

The pig's head was photographed lying face up on the carpet after being thrown in late on Sunday, February 18.

Islam forbids eating pork, as does Judaism.

Lancashire Police said two males were seen running away from the house after the head and stone were thrown.

The Lancashire Telegraph said the victims are a "respected family" who have lived on the road for 50 years. Their house is near two major mosques.

They were said to be "extremely distressed" but did not want to speak further.

There has been local speculation that the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

A pig's head was thrown in to a Muslim family home
A pig's head was thrown in to a Muslim family home.

"We were called to Shear Brow, Blackburn, at 10.35pm on February 18 to a report of criminal damage at that location," police said.

"It was reported that a brick had been thrown through the front window of a property, before a pig's head was then thrown inside.

"Two males were seen to run away from the property. We would appeal to anyone who was in that location at the time to check for CCTV or dashcam footage to help us to identify the suspects.

"The investigation into this matter is very much ongoing and any information that may help identify the suspects would be most welcome.

"We are taking this matter incredibly seriously and this is being treated as a hate crime.

Stone was also thrown through the window
Stone was also thrown through the window.

"We do not tolerate hate of any form and we will do everything in our power to identify the offenders and take the appropriate action.

"While this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution."

Suleman Khonat, a local councillor, said: "I have had several calls from people overnight who are extremely concerned over the incident.

"Shear Brow is a busy road and there is a lot of CCTV around, so this is not something you would expect to happen here or anywhere else for that matter.

"Police are investigating and taking the matter very seriously.

"I would encourage anyone who knows anything or may have seen anything to assist them in their enquiries."

