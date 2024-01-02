Dominic Cummings was not offered a job in secret meeting with Rishi Sunak, says No10

2 January 2024, 20:26

Sunak and Cummings met in December 2022 and again in July
Sunak and Cummings met in December 2022 and again in July. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dominic Cummings was not offered a job after secretly meeting with Rishi Sunak, No10 has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Cummings previously claimed Mr Sunak had sought a "secret deal" with him in a bid to win next year's election.

A "private political discussion" took place but Mr Cummings was not offered a job, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

The pair were said to have spoken in London in December 2022 and again over dinner in North Yorkshire in July, in meetings kept secret from some of Mr Sunak's closest allies.

Mr Cummings is understood to have said he would only offer his help if Mr Sunak would commit to prioritising the "most critical things", citing nuclear weapons infrastructure, future pandemics, Ministry of Defence procurement, artificial intelligence (AI) and "broken core Government institutions".

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Sunak's spokesman said: "It was a political meeting, I wouldn't have any more details than that. I think they (special advisers) have been clear there wasn't a job offer made."

He added: "This is a private political discussion, I think my political colleagues have made clear it was about politics and campaigning, I can only point you to that detail.

"Those sorts of discussions are not required to be disclosed, I think the only exception is for senior media executives."

Read more: Rishi Sunak 'held secret talks to bring back Dominic Cummings' to help win next election

Read more: Small boat crossings fall by a third as government clears asylum backlog in boost for Sunak

The former aide is said to have called for Mr Sunak to abandon his cautious economic approach, settle the NHS strikes and double the threshold at which people pay the 40p rate of income tax from £50,271 to £100,000.

Mr Cummings told the Sunday Times: "He wanted a secret deal in which I delivered the election and he promised to take Government seriously after the election.

"But I'd rather the Tories lose than continue in office without prioritising what's important and the voters.

"The post-2016 Tories are summed up by the fact that Sunak, like (Boris) Johnson, would rather lose than take Government seriously. Both thought their MPs agreed with them, and both were right."

Labour's shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said: "After promising to restore integrity to Downing Street, he's secretly begging Mr Barnard Castle to run Downing Street again.

"From Cameron to Cummings, the Prime Minister is admitting he's out of ideas and too weak to come up with his own."

Meanwhile, Lib Dem MP and chief whip Wendy Chamberlain has requested an investigation into the meetings and demanded to know why they were not declared "in the proper way".

In a letter to the Prime Minister's ethics adviser, Ms Chamberlain (North East Fife) said: "As you will be aware, the Ministerial Code requires ministers to publish details of meetings held with external individuals where official business is discussed, including which areas of policy are discussed.

"According to the Sunday Times, Cummings called for significant changes in government policy during the meeting, including an emergency budget, tax cuts and addressing NHS strikes.

"These reports raise serious concerns that the Prime Minister has breached the code by failing to declare the meetings in a proper way. As a result, will you be considering an inquiry into these meetings and the possibility of the Prime Minister breaching the code?

"We urgently need to know why these meetings weren't declared in the proper way, and if any officials were present or informed. Given reports that major changes to government policy were discussed that would impact on millions of people's lives, from taxes to the NHS, the public deserves full transparency."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump Insurrection Amendment

Trump appeals against Maine decision barring him from ballot over Capitol attack

Lebanon Blast

Hamas says top official killed in explosion south of Beirut

Harvard President

Harvard president resigns amid antisemitism and plagiarism claims

Breaking
Luke Littler is the youngest ever World Darts Championship finalist.

Luke Littler, 16, becomes youngest World Darts Championship finalist after triumph over Rob Cross

Colorado Court Attack

Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Carrie Bernans attends Los Angeles premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” at Samuel Goldwyn T

Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in crash

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry.

Heartbroken mother of Harry Pitman joins 100 mourners at vigil for her son after he was killed on New Year's Eve

People Rachel Lindsay

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s husband files for divorce

Camila Batmanghelidjh has died aged 61.

Kids Company charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh dies aged 61

Russia Ukraine War

At least five killed as Russia targets Ukraine’s two largest cities

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Witness threat claim delays bail hearing for man held over Tupac Shakur killing

Michael Cohen-Prison

Appeal court says Michael Cohen cannot hold Trump liable for his imprisonment

Claudine Gay has resigned as Harvard president.

Harvard University’s president resigns following plagiarism accusations and furore over comments on anti-Semitism

APTOPIX Japan Plane Fire

Five killed as Japanese coast guard aircraft collides with passenger plane

The footballer testified for two-and-a-half hours, telling the judge that the kiss was "unexpected and at no time consensual."

Spain's Jenni Hermoso testifies World Cup kiss was 'unexpected and at no time consensual'

York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain

Woman 'crushed by fallen tree' as Storm Henk pummels UK amid 100mph winds and 'danger to life' warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel to defend itself at court over genocide claim

Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri has been killed in an explosion south of Beirut, according to local media.

Hamas deputy leader and three other members killed in explosion in Beirut

Philanthropy-Top-Donors-2023

Billionaire Warren Buffett tops list of US charity donors in 2023

A coroner ruled that an Ofsted report contributed to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

New Ofsted boss says it could be 'more empathetic' as inspections pause after headteacher's suicide
A 23-year-old man will go on trial later this year after he was charged with the murder of a "Good Samaritan"

Man, 23, charged with murder after 'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' to face trial in July
York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain

Storm Henk's return to work chaos: 'Danger to life' warning issued as 1,000 people evacuated amid 100mph winds
Between 1999 and 2015, over 700 people were wrongly prosecuted.

Inside the Horizon scandal: The true story behind new drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Israel Palestinians

Israel signals change in tactics as it withdraws some troops from Gaza

Nordics Weather Cold Spell

Finland and Sweden record coldest temperatures of the winter

Basdeo Panday Obit

Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister of Indian descent dies aged 90

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit