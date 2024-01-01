Small boat crossings fall by a third as government clears asylum backlog in boost for Sunak

Small boat crossings have fallen by a third in a boost for the Tories. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has said he has saved taxpayers millions by clearing the asylum backlog - as it emerged small boat crossings in the Channel have fallen by a third.

The government has announced it cleared more than 112,000 asylum seekers' cases in 2023.

This drive came after concerns about taxpayers paying for their accommodation in hotels while their claims are accessed.

And figures show small boat crossings - which the government hopes will be deterred under threat of being flown to Rwanda - are down 36% compared to the year prior.

They are down 64% in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 - not quite fulfilling Mr Sunak's pledge to stop the boats, but the number has at least fallen.

The home secretary hailed the progress on asylum claims and small boats. Picture: Alamy

And a total of 246 people smugglers were arrested throughout the year.

Mr Sunak said: "I am determined to end the burden of illegal migration on the British people.

"That is why we have taken action to stop the boats, return hotels to their local communities, and deter those wanting to come here illegally from doing so.

"By clearing the legacy asylum backlog, deciding more than 112,000 cases, we are saving the taxpayer millions of pounds in expensive hotel costs, reducing strain on public services and ensuring the most vulnerable receive the right support.

"But we cannot be complacent, which is why I am focused on delivering on my commitment to stop the boats and get flights off the ground to Rwanda."

Home secretary James Cleverly said: "While illegal entries across Europe are going up, the number of people coming into the UK illegally is going down. This is a significant achievement, but the job is far from over.

The government has said small boat crossings fell by a third in 2023. Picture: Alamy

"I will continue to do everything possible to stop the boats. No people smuggler will be safe, we will work with law enforcement partners and Governments across the world who want to tackle this threat and ensure that British taxpayer money is not wasted on people trying to abuse our generosity."

The government said it will continue to try and get its Rwanda plan through Parliament, after the Supreme Court agreed it should be blocked because the East African country is not safe for asylum seekers to go.

It was especially concerned they risked being sent to their old countries, making them vulnerable to persecution - something the government is trying to address with its new bill and a revamped agreement with Kigali.

And it pointed to agreements with countries like France, Albania and Turkey relating to illegal migration that were signed last year.

A statement said: "The UK continues to urge genuine asylum seekers to claim asylum in the first safe country they reach, and the government will continue to target, disrupt and dismantle people smuggling gangs, who continue to lure vulnerable people to undertaking the deadly journey across the Channel."