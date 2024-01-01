Small boat crossings fall by a third as government clears asylum backlog in boost for Sunak

1 January 2024, 23:02

Small boat crossings have fallen by a third in a boost for the Tories
Small boat crossings have fallen by a third in a boost for the Tories. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has said he has saved taxpayers millions by clearing the asylum backlog - as it emerged small boat crossings in the Channel have fallen by a third.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government has announced it cleared more than 112,000 asylum seekers' cases in 2023.

This drive came after concerns about taxpayers paying for their accommodation in hotels while their claims are accessed.

And figures show small boat crossings - which the government hopes will be deterred under threat of being flown to Rwanda - are down 36% compared to the year prior.

Listen to James Cleverly on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 7am on Global Player

They are down 64% in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 - not quite fulfilling Mr Sunak's pledge to stop the boats, but the number has at least fallen.

The home secretary hailed the progress on asylum claims and small boats
The home secretary hailed the progress on asylum claims and small boats. Picture: Alamy

And a total of 246 people smugglers were arrested throughout the year.

Mr Sunak said: "I am determined to end the burden of illegal migration on the British people.

"That is why we have taken action to stop the boats, return hotels to their local communities, and deter those wanting to come here illegally from doing so.

Read more: Labour slammed for 'drawing up new Rwanda plan', as Starmer aims to wards off Tory immigration criticism

"By clearing the legacy asylum backlog, deciding more than 112,000 cases, we are saving the taxpayer millions of pounds in expensive hotel costs, reducing strain on public services and ensuring the most vulnerable receive the right support.

"But we cannot be complacent, which is why I am focused on delivering on my commitment to stop the boats and get flights off the ground to Rwanda."

Home secretary James Cleverly said: "While illegal entries across Europe are going up, the number of people coming into the UK illegally is going down. This is a significant achievement, but the job is far from over.

The government has said small boat crossings fell by a third in 2023
The government has said small boat crossings fell by a third in 2023. Picture: Alamy

"I will continue to do everything possible to stop the boats. No people smuggler will be safe, we will work with law enforcement partners and Governments across the world who want to tackle this threat and ensure that British taxpayer money is not wasted on people trying to abuse our generosity."

The government said it will continue to try and get its Rwanda plan through Parliament, after the Supreme Court agreed it should be blocked because the East African country is not safe for asylum seekers to go.

Read more: Talks with airlines to take migrants to Rwanda have not started, James Cleverly admits

It was especially concerned they risked being sent to their old countries, making them vulnerable to persecution - something the government is trying to address with its new bill and a revamped agreement with Kigali.

And it pointed to agreements with countries like France, Albania and Turkey relating to illegal migration that were signed last year.

A statement said: "The UK continues to urge genuine asylum seekers to claim asylum in the first safe country they reach, and the government will continue to target, disrupt and dismantle people smuggling gangs, who continue to lure vulnerable people to undertaking the deadly journey across the Channel."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Politician Attacked

South Korean opposition leader attacked and injured by unidentified man

Les McCann performs in 2006

Les McCann, innovative jazz musician best known for Compared To What, dies at 88

Part of a commercial facility that collapsed in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, in an earthquake

Japan lowers tsunami alerts but warns coast residents of risk after earthquakes

The Pixar logo on a building

Coco actress Ana Ofelia Murguia dies at 90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Key component of Netanyahu’s polarising judicial overhaul is overturned

Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat, front, competes in round one of the men’s 3000m steeplechase during the World Athletic Championships at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing, in August 2015

Two arrested over Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya, police say

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight

Boy, 16, stabbed to death at London's Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve minutes before midnight named as Harry Pitman

A building set on fire by a Russian drone attack on the Lviv region

Russia launches record number of drones across Ukraine

Armed police outside Cologne Cathedral

German officials detain fifth suspect over ‘threat to attack Cologne Cathedral’

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park

Gunman who dated EuroMillions winner Jane Park shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

Fireworks explode around the Berlin TV Tower

Berlin marks New Year with less violence than last year despite 390 arrests

A house damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Japan

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of strong earthquakes on west coast

A mother has been arrested in Kensington after disappearing in the US when her two children were found dead

Mother suspected of murdering her children in the US arrested in London after disappearing from Colorado

Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner for violating labour laws

Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the border with Gaza

Israel pulls thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on southern city

Brits could soon use facial recognition instead of passports at airports

Boost for holidaying Brits as new plans emerge to use facial recognition in place of passports for UK arrivals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paris's Arc de Triomphe is lit up to mark the start of 2024

Olympic host country France sees less disorder on New Year’s Eve

A tsunami warning is show on Japanese TV

Tsunami warnings after series of strong earthquakes on Sea of Japan coast

A boy has been stabbed to death at Primrose Hill

Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, stabbed to death at London's Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve
Madeleine McCann's parents say they hope perseverance will lead to results

Madeleine McCann's parents issue fresh statement as they say their search will 'eventually yield results'
Kim Jong Un with his daughter at a new year celebration

Kim says North Korea military should ‘annihilate’ US and South Korea if provoked

A huge earthquake has hit Japan

'Survivors buried under rubble' as 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami waves and destroys houses in Japan
Brits have begun celebrating the arrival of 2024

Hardy Brits celebrate the arrival of 2024 despite 75mph winds - as parties and festivities begin across Europe
China New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across the world

Israeli army vehicles

At least 35 dead in Gaza strikes as Netanyahu says war will continue for months

Jack said the raid left his family members 'terrified'

Jack Grealish breaks his silence on 'traumatic' home burglary as footballer's mansion targeted in £1m gems raid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit