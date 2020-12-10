UK 'not going to give up on basic points of democratic principle' over Brexit, Dominic Raab tells LBC

By Megan White

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told LBC the UK is "not going to give up on the basic points of democratic principle" in negotiating a Brexit deal.

He told Nick Ferrari it was "not clear if large gaps can be bridged" as the UK struggles to secure a deal with the EU, but said the Government "need to see a final decision by Sunday on future of negotiations."

But Mr Raab said he would do "whatever it takes" to help secure a deal, even if it meant interrupting his Christmas celebrations.

Mr Raab spoke after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Brussels for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last-ditch bid to secure a deal.

Discussing the PM's meeting, Mr Raab told LBC: "They had a pretty frank discussion and I think it's clear large gaps remain and it's not clear if they can be bridged.

"We'll keep, as the Prime Minister has demonstrated by going over to Brussels, keep leaving no stone unturned.

"There'll be further discussions this week, we'll try and see if we can bridge the gaps, as significant as they are, but I think we need to see a final decision by Sunday on the future of the negotiations.

"From our point of view, as I say, we'll keep striving for a deal but we're not going to give up on the basic points of democratic principle when we leave the transition period, whether in relation to laws or fisheries."

