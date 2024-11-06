'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory

'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory. Picture: Alamy / Snapchat

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kamala Harris' celeb supporters came out in force during the election campaign, with a handful of backers breaking down following news of Donald Trump's victory.

Trump delivered a triumphant speech to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, announcing his victory, with those backing Harris left utterly dismayed.

Among those angered by Trump's re-election was rapper Cardi B, who declared: "I swear to god I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you!".

Speaking to followers during an Instagram livestream, the musician said: "Burn you're f***ing hats motherf****r. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad."

Cardi B was one of a host of celebs to publicly endorse Harris, with talkshow host Oprah Winfrey, rapper Eminem, singer Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce and Lady Gaga among her biggest supporters.

Admitting that during the early days of the campaign she backed neither candidate, Cardi B held back tears as she told streamers: "No matter what, I know that she's probably emotional right now."

"I know there's probably a lot going on in her mind and I know she's not listening to this, but she will eventually see it."

"I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of colour are proud of her," she added on Snapchat.

Best known for her provocative single WAP, the rapper recently hitting headlines for seeking primary custody of the children she shares with rapper Offset.

Brian Cox, "Donald Trump is a monster.. He's crazy.. He's insane.. He wants to be a dictator"



"The kind of nonsense he's been talking about in the last... I think he's lost it quite frankly.. I think he is deeply mentally unstable.. And I think he has been for some time"



"Y'all I know how I felt at the beginning of the f***ing year, I didn't want to vote for anybody. She changed my mind, I feel like she was very honest and said the things I wanted to hear.

Adding: "When I look at her face and she was talking to me, I thought she was very genuine and not playing any f***ing games."

It comes as actor Brian Cox labelled Trump a "monster", adding: "He' crazy.. He's insane.. He wants to be a dictator".

During his Channel 4 interview, he spoke candidly about the incoming president, noting: "The kind of nonsense he's been talking about in the last... I think he's lost it quite frankly..

"I think he is deeply mentally unstable.. And I think he has been for some time

"This is not a man who should be president of the United States.. He's unreliable.. He's a convicted felon"

Cardi B was among Harris' celeb backers to breakdown as news of a Donald Trump presidency was announced. Picture: Instagram

Harris is yet to speak following Trump's claims of victory - which saw him take to the Florida stage alongside a host of family members including wife Melania and sons Eric, Donald Trump Jr and Barron.

Cardi B was among a host of celebrities to speak out publicly in support of the Democratic candidate, with other big screen stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Harrison Ford and Julia Roberts all backing Harris in recent days.

"She had 100 days to do all of this and she woke this nation up. I feel there was a lot of things that went wrong last year and they kept her too much in the background," Cardi B continued.

"I'm proud of her and I hope she's proud of herself no matter what happens tonight. This is one of the most unforgettable elections and I love her. I don't say I love a lot of people, y'all know that. Because I hate everybody."

A smug post by Musk to X, shortly after Trump declared victory, saw the X founder and billionaire announce: 'I love wins'. Picture: X

It comes as Trump backers - from Elon Musk to Nigel Farage - reacted to news of a Trump victory.

A smug post by Musk to X, shortly after Trump declared victory, saw the X founder and billionaire announce: 'Game, set and match."

He added: "The people of America gave Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight."