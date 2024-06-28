Live

LIVE: Biden freezes and stutters as he faces off against Trump in first US Presidential debate of 2024 campaign

28 June 2024, 00:39 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 02:53

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate
Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate. Picture: Getty
President Joe Biden and the former President Donald Trump are facing off in a crucial election debate this evening.

It is the first debate of the US Presidential campaign and is being aired by CNN for 90 minutes.

The two men, who are facing off for the second time in four years, will take questions on the economy, immigration and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

In the meantime, follow our live coverage below as we gear up for the debate, which will begin at 9pm ET (2am UK time).

Key Moments
  • This is the first debate of the US Presidential campaign
  • Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing off in a 90-minute debate
  • Key issues include the economy, immigration, the two men's age, abortion, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza

Biden reminds viewers that Trump is a convicted felon

Joe Biden has just taken the opportunity to remind viewers that Donald Trump is a “convicted felon” after a question on the Jan 6 riots.

“The only person in this stage who is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now,” he says. 

“And the fact of the matter is, what he’s telling you is simply not true.”

'Whole world blowing up under Biden', Trump blasts

The debate moves onto foreign policy. 

Donald Trump insists the wars in Ukraine and Gaza would not have occurred had he been in office. 

He says Putin would not have launched his war had Trump been in office, but saw the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and decided to do so. 

"As far as Russia and Ukraine, if we have a real president, a president that was respected by Putin, then he would have never invaded Ukraine," Mr Trump said. 

"In fact, I think him [Mr Biden] encouraged Russia from going in," he added.

Trump insists Putin's terms to end the war in Ukraine - which is to keep all the territory it has gained int he war - are not acceptable. 

But the former US President said America is spending "too much" on the war and vowed to end it as President-elect. 

Trump swipes at Biden: "I don't know what he said."

Donald Trump took a swipe at Joe Biden’s voice, which the President is clearly struggling with.  

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence, I really don’t think he knows what he said either,” he says.

It came shortly after Mr Biden after appeared to freeze while making a point on taxing the rich. 

The US President suddenly started speaking about Medicare as he made a point about taxing billionaires, before being cut off by the CNN host. 

Abortion and Roe v Wade takes centre stage

A key issue in tonight’s debate is abortion, after Roe v Wade (1973) was overturned in 2022. 

Mr Biden said he would restore Roe v Wade if he is re-elected. 

Mr Trump also said he would not block abortion medication after the Supreme Court upheld the right to the medication. 

It was perhaps Mr Biden’s most focused moment in the debate, but came just moments after he stumbled on Medicare. 

The US President appeared to lose his thought as he was talking about taxing billionaires. 

“If we finally beat Medicare,” Mr Biden said suddenly, before he was cut off. 

It was an open goal for Mr Trump, who said: “He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death…he’s destroying Medicare.” 

Afghanistan withdrawal 'embarrassing' for US, Trump says

Donald Trump has blasted the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. 

"It was the most embarrassing day in the history of our country's life," Mr Trump said. 

It came after Mr Biden said no US soldiers have died on the ground during his time in office. 

Mr Trump responded by saying that he planned to pull out with "dignity" and "strength".

Biden questioned on inflation

"What do you say to voters who say they are worse off?" Biden is asked. 

Biden says it's important to look at what he "inherited" from Trump. 

Tonight's debate rules

Trump and Biden about take to the stage

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are about to take to the stage ahead of tonight's TV debate on CNN. 

We'll bring you updates from the debate throughout the night

Biden hits back at jibes he will take performance-enhancing drugs

Joe Biden has hit back at unsubstantiated claims he will take performance-enhancing drugs during tonight's debate.

30 minutes to go

There's just 30 minutes until Joe Biden and Donald Trump take to the stage in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Stay tuned for regular updates.

