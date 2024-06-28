Live

LIVE: Biden freezes and stutters as he faces off against Trump in first US Presidential debate of 2024 campaign

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

President Joe Biden and the former President Donald Trump are facing off in a crucial election debate this evening.

It is the first debate of the US Presidential campaign and is being aired by CNN for 90 minutes.

The two men, who are facing off for the second time in four years, will take questions on the economy, immigration and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

In the meantime, follow our live coverage below as we gear up for the debate, which will begin at 9pm ET (2am UK time).

Follow our live coverage below