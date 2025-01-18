Donald Trump says he will 'most likely' extend TikTok use for Americans as US braces for ban in hours

18 January 2025, 19:51

TikTok is set to be banned in the US in hours.
TikTok is set to be banned in the US in hours. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has said he will “most likely” give TikTok 90 extra days to work out a deal that would allow the popular video-sharing platform to avoid a US ban.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The top judges in the US decided to uphold a ban on the popular short-form video app, which has more than 170 million users in the country.  The ban is set to imposed from Sunday. 

The US Supreme Court ruled the "dangers" the app poses to national security override questions over free speech.

But  Mr Trump has revealed that he is mulling a plan to grant TikTok a reprieve after he is sworn into office on Monday.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office. 

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4 pm.

Read more: Thousands flock to Washington DC 'People's March' in protest ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

Read more: What to know about Trump’s inauguration as it is moved indoors

Donald Trump's second inauguration will take place on Monday.
Donald Trump's second inauguration will take place on Monday. Picture: Getty

He said in an NBC News interview that he had not decided what to do but stressed that granting a reprieve “would be, certainly, an option that we look at.” 

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate,” he added.

The president elect continued: “We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation.“If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

TikTok’s China-based parent company had nine months to sell the platform’s US operation to an approved buyer under the law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year.

The law allows the sitting president to grant an extension if a sale is in progress.

Both White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco made clear on Friday that the Biden administration would leave the law’s implementation to Mr Trump given that his inauguration falls the day after the ban takes effect.

In a statement later on Friday, TikTok asked for “a definitive statement” saying the Biden administration would not enforce the law or try to fine app store operators such as Apple and Google and other US companies if they do not stop making TikTok available on Sunday.

Without those assurances, TikTok said it “will be forced to go dark”. 

But the company did not provide details, including whether it would voluntarily shut down its US platform at midnight or suspend its operations after losing access to service providers it relies on.

Actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration, so TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them. 

"The White House on Saturday called TikTok’s statement “a stunt”. “We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“We have laid out our position clearly and straightforwardly: actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration.

"So TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.”

Neither Apple, Google or Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s data on its servers, have responded to questions about what they plan to do on Sunday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on stage

Netanyahu: Israel is treating Gaza ceasefire as temporary

Firefighters extinguishing a tanker blaze

At least 70 people killed in Nigerian fuel tanker explosion, authorities say

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the back seat of a car

South Korean court orders formal arrest of president over martial law decree

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel threatens 'return to war' if ceasefire deal breached as Netanyahu calls agreement 'temporary'

A TikTok app on a phone

Trump says he will ‘most likely’ give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid US ban

Thousands of people have gathered in Washington DC to protest two days before Donald Trump inauguration.

Thousands flock to Washington DC 'People's March' in protest ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

The stage on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington

What to know about Trump’s inauguration as it is moved indoors

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu warns ceasefire cannot go forward unless hostage release list received

Benjamin Netanyahu haș threatened not to move forward with a ceasefire in Gaza if Hamas doesn't release a full list of hostages set to be revealed.

Israel ‘won’t move forward’ with ceasefire unless Hamas names hostages set to be released, says Netanyahu

Several people have been left injured in a stabbing attack in Israel, with the 'terrorist' suspect shot by an armed civilian.

Man seriously injured in Tel Aviv stabbing with 'terrorist' attacker, 19, shot dead by civilian

An emergency helicopter flying over the ski lifts at the Astum ski resort

Dozens hurt in chairlift accident at Spanish ski resort

Swedish soldiers holding Swedish and Nato flags disembarking in the port of Riga, Latvia

Hundreds of Swedish forces arrive in Latvia in largest deployment with Nato

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, convened his security cabinet to vote on a ceasefire deal after confirming an agreement had been reached that would pause the 15-month war with Hamas

Israel’s cabinet backs deal for Gaza ceasefire and release of dozens of hostages

Eight people have been arrested in pro-Palestine protests.

77 arrests made at Palestine protest in London as police ban campaigners from marching close to synagogue

Israel says it has struck 50 terror targets

Israel says it struck '50 terror targets' ahead of Gaza ceasefire, as Hamas allies say strikes 'put hostages at risk'

Russia Ukraine War

Russian attack kills at least three in Kyiv as Ukraine targets fuel stores

Latest News

See more Latest News

The technological overhaul is an attempt to improve public services in the UK.

Digital driving licences to be made available on phones this year

Donald Trump

Trump to start mass deportation raids of illegal immigrants 'within 24 hours of taking office'
A ski lift collapsed in Astun, Spain

Horror as ski lift 'collapses' in Spain, injuring at least 15 people

The shocking slogan was painted in Tenerife

Shock as 'Kill A Tourist' slogan graffiti seen in Tenerife, as local says anti-holidaymaker backlash now 'frightening'
Michelle Sadio, 46, was shot dead

Four people charged with murder of Michelle Sadio, after 44-year-old gunned down in London drive-by shooting
We explain how the Trump administration might impact the UK.

What will Donald Trump's presidency mean for the UK? Immigration, tariffs, and regulation - everything you need to know
A Qatari government spokesperson has warned how important the Gaza ceasefire is

'Without Gaza peace the Middle East could collapse', Qatari spokesman tells LBC ahead of ceasefire
South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s impeached leader argues for his release

Russia Ukraine War

Four die in attack on Ukraine’s capital while drones hit Russia

Inauguration

Courts allow some January 6 protesters to attend Trump inauguration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News