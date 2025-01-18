Thousands flock to Washington DC 'People's March' in protest ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

18 January 2025, 18:47 | Updated: 18 January 2025, 18:59

Thousands of people have gathered in Washington DC to protest two days before Donald Trump inauguration.
By Jacob Paul

Thousands of protesters have flooded into Washington DC ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, with the president-elect expected to touch down in the city today.

Crowds have gathered in the 'People's March' and have began making their way past the historic Washington Monument, halfway between The Capitol Building and the Lincoln Memorial.

It is one of three locations that will see the protesters march downtown as they rally against the incoming president moments before he braces to touch down in the US capital.

Others have gathered at two other parks near the White House.

One group is reportedly focusing on democracy and immigration policies, with others focusing on the justice system, and women's rights. The march will end at the Lincoln Memorial.

Police vehicles have been driving through the streets blaring their sirens on ahead of the protests kicking off.

Thousands Gather For Protest March In Washington DC Two Days Before Inauguration
Thousands Gather For Protest March In Washington DC Two Days Before Inauguration. Picture: Getty

Monday's inauguration is now set to take place in doors after cold weather concerns.

He is expected to be sworn in as the 47th president inside the US Capitol Rotunda, with the inaugural parade transferring to the Capital One sports arena, on Monday.

The event will mark the start of his second term in office.

The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Monday's forecast suggests the lowest inauguration day temperatures since that day.

It comes as insiders say Trump could begin with his mass deportation schemes within his first few days in office.

"We're going to be doing operations all across the country,' the person told Reuters. "You're going to see arrests in New York. You're going to see arrests in Miami."

The mass deportation scheme could cost tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars and would be a huge logistical challenge.

But Mr Trump said after he was elected that "it’s not a question of a price tag"

"Really, we have no choice," he said in an interview after the election.

"When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here.

