Trump to start mass deportation raids of illegal immigrants 'within 24 hours of taking office'

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump is set to start deporting illegal immigrants within 24 hours of taking office on Monday, according to insiders.

Trump, an immigration hardliner who made the borders a cornerstone of his campaign, has pledged to carry out mass deportations.

And this could start as soon as his first day in office, according to an insider with knowledge of the president's plans.

"We're going to be doing operations all across the country,' the person told Reuters.

"You're going to see arrests in New York. You're going to see arrests in Miami."

Trump's mass deportation scheme could cost tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars and would be a huge logistical challenge.

But Mr Trump said after he was elected that "it’s not a question of a price tag"

"Really, we have no choice," he said in an interview after the election.

"When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here.

"There is no price tag."

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

It comes ahead of Trump's inauguration on Monday, which is now due to take place indoors due to the cold.

He is expected to be sworn in as the 47th president inside the US Capitol Rotunda, with the inaugural parade transferring to the Capital One sports arena.

The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term.

Monday's forecast suggests the lowest inauguration day temperatures since that day.

The official portraits of US President-elect Donald Trump. Picture: TRUMP VANCE TRANSITION TEAM HANDOUT/EPA

"The weather forecast for Washington DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way."

Mr Trump said some supporters would be able to watch the ceremony from Washington's Capital One area on Monday, a day after he plans to hold a rally there. He said he would visit the arena after his swearing-in.

The National Weather Service is predicting the temperature to be around -6C at noon during the swearing-in, the coldest since Mr Reagan's second inauguration saw temperatures plunge to -14C.

Barack Obama's 2009 swearing-in was -2C.

Adding to the bite, the wind is forecast to be 30 to 35mph.

"The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will honour the request of the President-elect and his Presidential Inaugural Committee to move the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies inside the US Capitol to the Rotunda," a spokesperson said.

Temperatures are expected to be the coldest in forty years. Picture: Getty

What are the timings on the day?

The inauguration will take place in Washington DC, the capital city of the US - which is in the Eastern Standard Time zone (EST), five hours behind the UK.

That means while the day starts at 8.15am local time and ends at around 10pm, in the UK it will run from 1.15pm to around 3am on Tuesday.

The key part is expected to start at round 4.30pm UK time. Trump's Vice-President, JD Vance, will be sworn in first before Trump himself takes the oath.

He will then give his inaugural address.

