'I'm the opposite of a Nazi': Donald Trump hits back at claims he's a fascist

Donald Trump told supporters at a rally he's “the opposite of a Nazi". Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

With a week to go until the US election Donald Trump has told supporters at a rally in Georgia that he's “the opposite of a Nazi".

The Republican presidential candidate was responding to comparisons made to his huge rally in New York on Sunday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will make her “closing argument” in the country’s Presidential election later today.

She’s expected to brand Trump a “fascist” and a threat to the future of American democracy when she addresses supporters in the heart of Washington DC just one week before election day.

It is thought 30 million people in the US have already voted.

At the rally in Powder Springs, he mocked claims where he was called "Hitler", and countered them saying he was the "opposite of a Nazi".

Republican rally in New York. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC. Picture: Getty

His campaign team are also currently trying to distance him from comments about Puerto Rico by Tony Hinchcliffe, a stand-up comic.

The comedian described the US territory as "a floating island of garbage."

Shortly after those remarks, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny endorsed Ms Harris.

The normally pugnacious Trump campaign took the rare step of distancing itself from Mr Hinchcliffe.

"This joke does not reflect the views of president Trump or the campaign," senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

But other speakers also made incendiary comments.

Ms Harris said Mr Trump's rally at Madison Square helped prove her point about the stakes of the election.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ms Harris said the Sunday event "really highlighted the point that I've been making throughout this campaign," which is that Mr Trump is "fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family, the American worker".

The Democratic nominee is in the swing state of Michigan where she told a rally that Trump is only interested in tax cuts for big corporations.

Michigan had the highest youth voter turnout rate nationwide in 2022, with lines stretching outside polling locations on university campuses.

Democrats hope they can recreate that same enthusiasm this year, with rallies such as the one Ms Harris held in Ann Arbor.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris takes a tour and meets union workers at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades training facility in Warren, Michigan. Picture: Getty

During earlier stops in the Michigan cities of Saginaw and Warren, Ms Harris courted working-class voters, highlighting the administration's efforts to bring more factory jobs to the state and her support for labour unions.

"I'm here, I'm here for you," she told workers after touring an International Union of Painters and Allied Trades training facility in Warren.

She said Mr Trump is not concerned about working and middle-class people and specifically called out the way he filled the National Labor Relations Board with anti-union figures, a frequent criticism levied against Mr Trump by union members.

She also hit Mr Trump for lauding Elon Musk, the world's richest man and owner of the social media platform X, for discussing firing striking workers.