Donald Trump's criminal sentencing delayed until after US election

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Press Conference In New York. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The sentencing of former president Donald Trump in his Manhattan hush money trial has been delayed until after the US election.

The sentencing, which was originally scheduled for September 18, will now take place on November 26.

His lawyers argued the scheduled date - September 18th - would have amounted to election interference because it came during peak campaign time.

In May, the former president was found guilty of falsifying business records, related to a porn star.

Today, Justice Juan Merchan confirmed the delay.

He cited "the unique time frame this matter currently finds itself in" as a key reason for the postponement.

"Their verdict must be respected and addressed in a manner that is not diluted by the enormity of the upcoming presidential election," Justice Merchan added.

The former president could face up to four years behind bars, but Merchan has retained the right to issue a fine or shorter jail term.

Former President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

This marks a boost for Mr Trump ahead of the November 5 election, with the Republican currently trailing White House rival Kamala Harris in a number of key states.

In May, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his historic hush money trial.

It marked the first time a current or former president had been found guilty of committing a crime.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump carried immunity for “official acts” while in office.

The Supreme Court justices ruled 6-3 that the president carries immunity for "official acts" but not for "unofficial acts".

Donald Trump’s team intends to use this ruling to fight his sentencing, according to reports.

While Trump hailed the decision a "victory for Democracy", President Joe Biden labelled it “a terrible disservice to the people of this nation”.

“This nation was founded on the principle that there are no Kings in America,” the US President said.

“Each of us equal before the law. No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States,” Biden continued.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision on the President’s immunity, that fundamentally changed.”