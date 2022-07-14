Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump dies aged 73

14 July 2022, 21:01 | Updated: 14 July 2022, 21:39

Donald Trump paid tribute to a 'wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman'
Donald Trump paid tribute to a 'wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman'. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former US president has announced on social media.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric.

"She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.

"Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1977, and were a New York 'power couple' in the 80s.

They had three children together before they divorced in 1992.

Donald and Ivana Trump in 1997
Donald and Ivana Trump in 1997. Picture: Alamy

The Trump family also released a statement, calling Ms Trump an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty".

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," said the statement.

"Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor.

"She fled from communism and embraced this country.

"She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

"She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren."

A family statement said Ms Trump was an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty"
A family statement said Ms Trump was an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty". Picture: Alamy

In recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband.

She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

She told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both a supporter and adviser to the former president.

"I suggest a few things," she told the paper.

"We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought."

Mr Trump said he was "so proud" of his ex-wife
Mr Trump said he was "so proud" of his ex-wife. Picture: Alamy

She said she advised him to "be more calm".

"But Donald cannot be calm," she added.

"He's very outspoken.

"He just says it as it is."

Ms was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948.

Mr Trump was her second husband.

