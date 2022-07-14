'Absolutely no chance': Keir Starmer rules out making a deal with the SNP

By Lauren Lewis

Keir Starmer has ruled out making a deal with the SNP in a bid to win the next election.

The Labour leader, speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, said: "There's no basis for an alliance.

"I want to be the Prime Minister of the whole of the United Kingdom. I want a Labour government for the whole of the United Kingdom.

"There's no basis for an alliance with a party that wants to break up the United Kingdom.

"If I can take my central mission, which is to grow the economy, it is impossible to have an alliance with a party whose only answer to grow the economy is to put a border between England and Scotland.

Read more: 'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

He added: "This isn't just a numbers game.

"It is an absolute matter of principle that the Labour, which believes in the United Kingdom, the future of the United Kingdom and wants to make that positive case for the future of the United Kingdom, cannot make a deal with a party whose central aim is to break up the United Kingdom.

"It's a very strong and emphatic no, not just because of the numbers but as a matter of principle."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Watch: Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Mr Starmer also ruled out a return to the single market as he warned "we can't look back, we have to look forward".

The Labour leader, grilled by Marr on his commitment to manifesto promises, also backtracked on pledges on the NHS.

And, asked about who he would rather face in the House of Commons as the new Tory party leader, Mr Starmer said "I don't mind".

He explained: "I don’t mind who wins it because I don’t believe it’s possible for the Conservative party to get us out of the situation we’re currently in."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.